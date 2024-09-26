Livestock Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide: AXA, Chubb, Excalibur Insurance Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Livestock Insurance Market

Livestock Insurance is estimated to increase at a growth rate of 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The "Livestock Insurance Market" intelligence report, just published by USD Analytics Market, covers a micro-level study of important market niches, product offers, and sales channels. to determine market size, potential, growth trends, and competitive environment, the Livestock Insurance Market provides dynamic views. Both primary and secondary sources of data were used to generate the research, which has both qualitative and quantitative depth. Several of the major figures the study featured Trans Canada Insurance Marketing Inc. (Canada), Western Livestock Price Insurance (Canada), AFSC (Canada), Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (Canada), Canadian Farm Insurance Group (Canada), SGI CANADA (Canada), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), Oegema, Nicholson & Associates (Canada), AXA XL (United States), Chubb (United States), Excalibur Insurance Group (Canada)

An Overview of the Livestock Insurance Market

The Canadian livestock insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The growing livestock industry across Canada & the rising swine production along with growth in poultry sector across Canada are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Livestock Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Outlook, and Opportunities to 2030- by Type (Business Interruption Cover, Livestock Enterprise Cover, Machinery Replacement, Others), Application (Mortality, Loss of Use, Personal Liability Insurance, Riding Equipment, Horse Float Insurance, Personal Accident, Veterinary, Others), End Use (Private, Commercial) and significant players are the market segments.

In order to provide a thorough analysis of the industry, the report compiled data from over 22 jurisdictions or nations across Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

. North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

. Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

. Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

. South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

. the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)

The primary goal of this study is to determine which market niches or nations that companies and investors should concentrate on in the future in order to allocate their resources and efforts toward Livestock Insurance that will optimize growth and profitability. The year 2024 will see notably slower growth, and given the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment, major markets in North America and Western Europe will need "heavy lifting" to handle these tendencies.

In the Livestock Insurance industry, distribution channels are always crucial because of the "push" nature of many offerings in the sector. In an effort to strengthen their relationship with customers, companies have been refining their distribution model. As the Internet becomes more widely used and consumers start to value expediency, digital purchases are growing in popularity in Livestock Insurance.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2023

Base year - 2023

Forecast period** - 2024 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Overview of the Livestock Insurance Market Industry

1.1.1 Overview;

1.1 Livestock Insurance Industry

1.1.2 Key Companies' Products

1.2 Market Segment by Livestock Insurance

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Customer Behavior & Distribution Routes

Chapter Two: Demand for Livestock Insurance Worldwide

2.1 Overview of the Segment

2.2 Livestock Insurance Market Size (2018-2023) by Application/End Users

2.3 Application/End User Forecast for the Livestock Insurance Market (2024E-2032)

Chapter 3: Type-wise Livestock Insurance Market

3.1 According to Type

3.2 Market Size for Livestock Insurance by Type, 2018-2023

3.3 Market Forecast for Livestock Insurance by Type (2024E-2030)

Chapter Four: Livestock Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Livestock Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Livestock Insurance Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa

Player Analysis in Chapter Five

5.1 Players' Market Share Analysis (2023)

5.2 Regional Market Concentration Rates

5.3 Overviews of Companies

..........continued

