Swachh Bharat Mission: Diseases On Wane & Awareness A Priority Now, Say Anganwadi Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Swachh Bharat Mission, one of the flagship schemes of Modi is set to complete ten years on October 2, 2024. Over the years, Anganwadi workers, sanitation activists and volunteers have worked hard to implement the scheme at the grassroots level.

The mission has significantly improved hygiene, reduced major ailments and brought noticeable changes in daily life, inspiring people of all ages to prioritize cleanliness over everything.

As the path-breaking scheme is headed for its tenth anniversary, a lot of Anganwadi workers have come in for effusive praise for the scheme. A lot many of them said that the scheme not only helped reduce diseases to a great extent but also laid the foundation for a healthier and prosperous society.

Sona Sisolia, an Anganwadi worker in Madhya Pradesh shared her happiness with the IANS over positive changes in lives and said that people have become aware of the importance of sanitation and clean surroundings.

“Even if one tries to spread filth, he or she is objected to by fellow residents against it. This is how awareness is being spread,” she added.

Chandrika Sahay said that the Swachh Abhiyaan has a great impact on their lives. She said that not only people are becoming aware of the Clean India drive but this has also dismantled the age-old beliefs of people while changing their thoughts over a period of time.

Sunita Sarathe also shared her joy with IANS over positive changes in the past decade and said that not just her region but the country is becoming a cleaner place with 'swacchta' becoming a priority for every citizen.

“People no longer dump their house waste into the open, rather dispose in dustbins,” she added.

Notably, the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) or Clean India Mission was launched nationally by the Modi government on 2 October 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management and also to create Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages.