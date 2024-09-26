Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Is Making Every Day National Dumpling Day With Launch Of New Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New York City Based Fast-Casual Dining Chain Is Reminding Consumers Why Dumplings Are The Best With Limited-Time Deals and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the fast-casual dining chain that is reimagining the dumpling with one-of-a-kind, crave-worthy fusion flavors, is pulling out all the stops for this year's National Dumpling Day. In a celebration fit for foodies, one lucky winner will score free dumplings for an entire year, savoring the best creations that Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has to offer.

But the fun doesn't stop there. From September 26-28th, every order over $15.00 placed through the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop app will earn a free 3-piece signature dumplings * - because you can never have too many dumplings! Download the app and spend $15.00 or more to automatically enter for a chance to win free dumplings for a whole year!

First launched in July 2024, the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop app offers seamless ordering, points, rewards, and special deals through the Loyalty Program. With just a few taps, customers can enjoy delicious dumplings from Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's signature automat at any participating location. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, where "everything's better in a dumpling," offers a distinctive menu of dumplings, bowls and more, combining bold and craveable fusion flavors. Unique offerings include Korean BBQ dumplings, Kung Pao Chicken dumplings and seasonal fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Dumplings!

"National Dumpling Day with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is the perfect opportunity for dumpling lovers to explore distinct flavors they won't find anywhere else," said Jeff Galletly, CEO of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. "Our signature dumplings are fit for foodies and dumpling fans alike. With exclusive offers, rewards, and the convenience of ordering ahead through our app, it's a deal you don't want to miss!"



Ready to feast? Download the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop app now to unlock exclusive offers and be a part of the National Dumpling Day festivities. Visit any of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's 9 locations across the US & Canada, including the company-owned flagship location in Manhattan's East Village and the newly renovated Upper East Side location.

For more information about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, please visit brooklyndumplingshop .

*Free 3-piece dumplings will be available in the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop app for your next order, in participating locations.

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Having opened its first location in May 2021, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop blends the best of craveworthy dishes and fine-dining techniques into unrivaled dumplings, bowls and more-while ushering in a new era of fast-casual dining through a technology-forward experience and 100% digital ordering. Offering high-quality, innovative fan favorite dumplings such as Korean BBQ, Kung Pao Chicken, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon Cheeseburger, all paired with house made sauces like our signature Black Sesame Chili Oil, every bite provides craveable taste for hungry guests seeking distinct, crave-worthy experiences.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop currently has 9 locations operating across the US & Canada, including the company-owned flagship location in Manhattan's East Village and the newly renovated Upper East Side location. There are 9 more locations under construction. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop dumplings can also be found in the frozen aisle at Walmart, Shoprite and Stew Leonard's.

Everything's better in a dumpling!

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

