TRANSWESTERN ACCELERATES TRANSFORMATION WITH STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP REALIGNMENT

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern Services (TRS) announces a strategic leadership realignment, naming Chip Clarke Chief Revenue Officer and Bruce Ford Chief Operating Officer for the national brokerage and asset services company. The elevation of these proven leaders into newly created roles is part of Transwestern's platform-wide transformation to enhance business performance, build resiliency, and invest in people, processes and technologies that will deliver the greatest value to investors and clients.

"Aligning our operational model around the firm's strategic priorities ensures Transwestern will continue to exceed the expectations of its clients and team members," said TRS President Greg Munson. "These appointments provide greater visibility across the Transwestern enterprise and sharpen decision-making to optimize talent and productivity. Collaboration and consistency are fundamental to sustainable high performance, and key to long-term relationships and revenue growth."

Clarke, who joined the firm in 1991, has led Transwestern's geographic expansion and spearheads the Strategic Account Management program, a highly structured, coordinated approach that offers top-tier clients deep business intelligence, customized research, and targeted service offerings through a dedicated relationship manager and account management team. Ford, who joined the firm in 2008, has a proven track record of strategic planning and execution, operational expertise, market growth and client service across service lines nationally.

Furthering the firm's commitment to operational efficacy, Kristine Maggio and Perry Degulis have assumed the roles of Regional Operating Officers for the Eastern and Western U.S., respectively. Both women have demonstrated a deep commitment to operational accountability and organizational success at Transwestern. During their tenure, they have assumed increased levels of responsibility, partnering with company executives, market and finance leaders, and Transwestern's support functions to steer continuous improvement, growth and value creation. Degulis also continues to oversee real estate services in Southern California.

"Transwestern's culture, service mentality and agility have helped to define our vision for the future," said Steve Harding, Chief Transformation Officer for the Transwestern enterprise. "By thoughtfully assembling high-performers to deliver operational and fiscal efficiencies, the firm's leadership – as well as each of our teams – is best positioned to leverage the unique attributes of our organization. We are reinforcing Transwestern's value proposition as a global, cross-functional business partner."

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Part of the Transwestern companies, Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) strives to add value for investors, owners, and occupiers across all commercial property types. Fueled by a holistic perspective of the real estate life cycle, agility and creativity are hallmarks of our approach, while vast national resources and sound market intelligence underpin customized recommendations and property solutions.

dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern and @Transwestern

