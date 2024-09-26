Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hairstyling Tool (MOT-210)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to shape and cut intricate designs in the hair and facial hair," said an inventor, from Mount Vernon, Ala., "so I invented THE WEAVER. My design offers added precision, and it offers an alternative to using clippers that may be difficult to hold and maneuver."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hairstyling tool for making designs in the hair. In doing so, it enables the user to create artistic cuts in head and facial hair. As a result, it increases precision and control, and it eliminates the need to use bulky clippers. The invention features a sleek design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers, stylists, consumers at home, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MOT-210, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

