WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE is proud to celebrate 60 years of helping America's small businesses launch, grow and thrive. Since 1964, more than 17 million entrepreneurs have received support from SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Today, SCORE has a nationwide network of more than 10,000 volunteers serving all 50 U.S. states and territories, guiding entrepreneurs on their path to success.

SCORE Celebrates 60 Years of Serving America's Small Businesses

The world has changed significantly in the past 60 years, and so has SCORE. Originally a group of retired executives, the organization has expanded and evolved – today, half of SCORE's volunteers are still actively working. Over the years, SCORE has utilized technology to offer on-demand online learning modules, remote mentoring and specialized local workshops. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCORE quickly pivoted to deliver 100% virtual mentoring and education, without missing a single day of service.

The organization has also grown to embrace diversity among clients and volunteers – 65% of SCORE clients are women, 46% are minorities, 13% have disabilities and 9% are veterans.



1964: Then-SBA Administrator Eugene P. Foley officially launched SCORE as a national volunteer group with 2,000 members, uniting independent efforts into a national force.

1996: SCORE began to offer email counseling advice services, in addition to in-person meetings.

1997: SCORE added free online workshops to the SCORE website.

2008: SCORE added online resources for women, minorities, manufacturers, military veterans, baby boomers, young entrepreneurs and rural entrepreneurs. 2020: To assist small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, SCORE launched the Small Business Resilience program, which has seen nearly one million visitors since its launch. SCORE also added LiveChat, a way for clients to communicate with mentors in real time on SCORE.

"I am endlessly proud of how much SCORE has accomplished these past 60 years," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Our volunteers have devoted considerable time to share their expertise with millions of entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., playing a pivotal role in the success of small businesses nationwide. I look forward to working with our volunteer mentors as they continue to support small businesses in the years to come."

Combining entrepreneurial spirit and volunteerism, SCORE supports small businesses at every stage of business, including those that are just starting out. In 2023 alone, SCORE volunteers helped start 31,167 new businesses and create 152,115 total jobs nationwide.

"Last year, SCORE volunteers provided 4.5 million hours of critical, timely mentoring and education, supporting clients in navigating funding options, finding customers, responding to economic challenges and adapting daily operations – all for free," explained SCORE mentor Ricardo Casas. "I urge anyone looking to start or grow a small business to reach out to SCORE. You will be glad you did."

SCORE is hard at work evolving operations, resources and volunteer training to support future generations of small business owners, providing each SCORE client with the mentoring and resources that address their unique business needs and challenges.

