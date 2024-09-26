Format Partners With Kickback To Capture Canada Basketball Nationals, Spotlighting The Next Generation Of Sports Photographers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Format , the leading portfolio website provider for artists, designers, photographers, and creative professionals, is proud to partner with Kickback , an organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth through arts and sports. As part of this collaboration, Format is providing participants in Kickback's Portfolio program with a free year of its portfolio services. As part of the Kickback program, youth photographers have an extraordinary opportunity to document the Canada Youth U15 & U17 in Toronto, held from August 5-10, 2024-marking the first professional opportunity for many of these aspiring photographers.

Jamal Burger, Founder and Executive Director of Kickback, explains, "I founded Kickback for kids like me. Growing up, I didn't know that you could have a job in this world and enjoy it. That never crossed my mind. What I've learned over the years is that whether you come from a privileged background or an unprivileged background, every kid just wants to be successful as themselves."

Format sponsored a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of the Kickback youth in action, documented by sports photographer and Kickback alumni, Nicholas Williams. The partnership with Canada Basketball has provided these young photographers with a platform to gain real-world experience.“Photographing for such a major organization is such a boost for our participants,” Burger added. "We do the photoshoot at the end of the program, and it is a chance for them to be responsible for a real, professional shoot."

Nicholas Williams, a Kickback alum who now shoots professionally for Canada Basketball, played a significant mentoring role during the Nationals. "My role for that week was Youth Ambassador, to help the kids in the Kickback program. Basically, if they had any problems with their cameras, I'd be there to help them," he said. Reflecting on his journey, Williams shared, "The Kickback mentorship program helped a lot. It has opened the doors for me–now I shoot for Canada, I shoot for the Raptors here and there, and for MLSE."

Aliya Ahmed, a current participant, expressed the impact of being involved in the program: "There's something really special about not just being surrounded by talent, but being surrounded by so much young talent-the basketball players as well as all of these photographers. I've never seen that much talent in one room." On the importance of representation in sports photography, Ahmed noted, "I feel like I have the responsibility toward all [young women] around me... It's a difficult area to break into without adding any other barriers. Having done this program, I see even more now how important it is to be a woman in this space and to break those barriers."

This year's collaboration between Kickback and Canada Basketball is a testament to the value of mentorship and the positive impact of providing opportunities to underserved youth in the community. Format and Canada Basketball remain committed to fostering young talents and empowering the next generation of photographers.

About Kickback

Kickback is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 2016. Founded by Jamal Burger, Kickback began with the belief that a new pair of shoes has the power to keep kids out of trouble. The organization provides sneakers and helps kids reframe the narrative by facilitating experiences and opportunities in sports, art, and education. Kickback is committed to creating a world of opportunity at the intersection of art and sport.

About Format

Format is a platform designed to help creative professionals-from emerging talents to seasoned experts-showcase their work and manage their online presence. Joining Zenfolio Inc. in 2021, Format has remained dedicated to supporting and empowering creatives at all stages of their careers.

