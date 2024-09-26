Acentra Health Earns Recertification To ISO 9001:2015 Standard For Its Quality Management System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adherence to rigorous certification standards reinforces Acentra Health's client-first commitment to delivering maximum value and impact with high quality solutions and services

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra , a and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for healthcare agencies and the priority populations they serve, announced that its quality management program has earned recertification for meeting the rigorous requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard. The recognition validates that Acentra Health strictly adheres to business processes for delivering software-based health solutions and services that consistently meet the high standards of quality required by its state and federal clients.



“We value the trust our clients place in us to help them meet their mission of caring for and improving health outcomes for the priority populations they serve,” said Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer, Acentra Health.“Since our last certification three years ago, Acentra Health has undergone immense growth to better serve our clients with expanded capabilities in our products, solutions, and services. This recertification demonstrates that even through ongoing change, we remain constant in our commitment to continuous quality improvement, and we consistently deliver maximum value and impact for those we serve.”

Acentra Health maintains numerous industry certifications as a trusted partner to 45 state Medicaid agencies and 25 federal agencies. Its certifications include:



URAC accreditations in disease management, case management, utilization management, and independent review organization.



HITRUST certification for information security risk management for its eQSuite and IMEDECS applications.

Medicaid enterprise system certification by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its proprietary evoBrix XTM platform.



In addition, the company's legacy brand was previously appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Level 4 for its federal programs and Level 3 for state programs. The company rebranded as Acentra Health in 2023.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized standard given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to continuous process improvement. Companies must undergo a comprehensive review of quality management systems and processes by an independent third-party appraiser. Acentra Health's appraisal was conducted by American Global Standards.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

