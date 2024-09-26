RAWZ Celebrates National Service Dog Month With Generous Donation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RAWZ Natural Pet Food owners, Janet and Jim Scott, present a $50,000 check to Danielle Forbes and Lynne Davidson from National Service Dogs, along with John Ayers from Freedom Pet Supplies and other Freedom team members at the Pets Canada Show in Toronto.

RAWZ Natural Pet Food owners, Janet and Jim Scott, pose with a dog from National Service Dogs as they present a $50,000 check at the Pets Canada Industry Show in Toronto.

Danielle Forbes of National Service Dogs accepts a $50,000 check from RAWZ Natural Pet Food owners, Janet and Jim Scott at the Pets Canada Industry Show in Toronto.

Brand Donates $50,000 to National Service Dogs at Pets Canada Show

YORK, ME, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RAWZ Natural Pet Food , a leader in providing minimally processed, nutritionally exceptional pet food, proudly announced its continued support for National Service Dog Month by making significant donations to organizations that enhance the lives of individuals and animals.National Service Dog Month is recognized every September to highlight the important role service dogs play in the lives of people with disabilities. To celebrate, RAWZ presented the National Service Dogs (NSD) organization with a $50,000 check from its 2023 profits. This contribution reflects RAWZ's unwavering commitment to supporting the life-changing work of service dogs."Service dogs have an extraordinary impact on the lives of those they help,” commented Janet Scott, Owner of RAWZ.“Our continued support for NSD reflects our belief in their incredible work and our broader mission to give back to communities in meaningful ways. We also want to acknowledge our wonderful distributor partner, Freedom Pet Supplies. Owners John and Kelly Ayers, who also donate to NSD, were kind enough to help facilitate this check presentation.”Danielle Forbes, Executive Director & Co-Founder of NSD, expressed her gratitude for the donation,“We are so incredibly thankful to RAWZ for their continued support. Their contribution will directly support our mission to train and provide service dogs to individuals and families across Canada. Together we are inspiring hope for a brighter future and empowering Canadians to live their best lives.”RAWZ stands out in the pet food industry by making donations of 100% of its profits (after taxes and reserves) to four main causes: cat rescues, service dog organizations, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury causes. To learn more about the company and its charitable efforts, please visit .About RAWZ Natural Pet FoodRAWZ is a third-generation family-owned business that's dedicated to improving the lives of pets through minimally processed, nutritionally exceptional recipes. We care about all pets and the meaningful impact they have on our lives. Our company donates 100% of our profits (after taxes and reserves) to four main causes: cat and dog rescues, providing service dogs, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury causes. To learn more, please visit .About National Service Dogs (NSD)Since 1996, NSD has graduated over 630 Certified Service Dog, Facility Dog and Skilled Companion Dog Teams. NSD is proud to be the first program in the world to develop a service dog program for autistic kids, the first ADI program in Canada to deploy PTSD Service Dogs to veterans and 1st responders and the first program in Eastern Canada to deploy Justice, Education and Peer Support Facility Dogs to community partners.# # #Media Note: Interviews and images are available upon request.

