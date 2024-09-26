Send Me On Vacation Dink For Pink Charity Pickleball Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Send Me On Vacations Enjoying their Vacation

Send Me On Vacation is a US-based breast cancer survivor cause that initiates the process of emotional healing through a vacation experience.

- Cathy BackusLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Council of Realtors, Las Vegas , Nevada, a 501 (c)(6) women's league, is dedicated to advancing women's careers through development opportunities, education, networking, and monthly events on both the local and national levels.The backbone of the Council is its network of more than 250 local councils in nearly 40 states. The Women's Council of Las Vegas partners each year with Send Me On Vacation (SMOV) @sendmeonvacation by producing an extraordinary show called“Bra's for a Cause”.This annual fundraising event not only creates community awareness and education during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but also significantly contributes to SMOV's mission of sending over 75 breast cancer patients on healing vacations each year. This impactful partnership is a testament to the Council's commitment to supporting women's health and well-being."Four years ago, we learned about SMOV from the past President Christina Chipman who had been volunteering her time to SMOV for nearly 5 years,” says Allison Wax, WCLV President 2023.“When we saw the impact of their mission to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit of survivors, we knew it aligned with our members' desire to support women in need of emotional healing. This cause is not just a privilege for me, it's personal. My mother, a breast cancer survivor, applied to SMOV in 2023 and I was fortunate to accompany her on the group trip to the Caribbean in January 2024. I witnessed the transformative power of this experience. It's moments like these that remind us of the importance of our work and the difference we can make in the lives of survivors.”Since 2020, the Women's Council of Realtors, Las Vegas, has sent hundreds of women on healing vacations.Send Me On Vacation provides emotional healing experiences for breast cancer survivors in both a group vacation setting and for families. The program is designed to provide recipients with adventure, exploration, and friendship in exciting destinations worldwide."I would like to thank the Women's Council of Realtors, Las Vegas, for being our top sponsor each year to provide this truly unique experience for our incredible survivors,” said Cathy Backus, founder and President of SMOV."Supporting women in our community and other communities that don't have a network is important to every member of the council. We are honored to be able to support Send Me On Vacation and the essential work they do in lifting up breast cancer survivors," said Maria Velez, 2024 President of WCLV. The Women's Council of Realtors, Las Vegas, is committed to this cause and we encourage others to join us in this important mission.On September 25, 2024, the Women's Council of Realtors will produce its 2024 Bra's for a Cause Fundraiser. For more information on tickets, please click here .About Send Me On VacationSend Me On Vacation (sendmeonvacation) is a US-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides breast cancer survivors the opportunity to initiate the process of emotional healing through a vacation experience. Send Me On Vacation empowers survivors to reconnect with themselves on a rejuvenating vacation, which has been proven to profoundly affect survivors, helping them rebuild their lives during and after treatment. Send Me On Vacation trips are designed to strengthen the body, stimulate the mind, and heal the spirit, creating a transformative journey into health and wellness.

Cathy Backus

Send Me on Vacation

+1 702-277-3812

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.