Bank Of South Carolina Corporation Declares Increased Dividend
CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC ) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share to shareholders of record October 8, 2024, payable October 31, 2024.
This represents the 140th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.
Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The strength of our earnings to-date and capital position support this $0.02 per share or 12% increase in the quarterly cash dividend.
With its payment, total cash dividends paid to shareholders since the Bank's inception will exceed $66 million.
We are proud to have a legacy of rewarding our shareholders, and we look forward to continuing to do so in the future."
About Bank of South Carolina Corporation
The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987.
Our website is . Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".
