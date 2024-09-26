The Best Digital Detox Destinations & Experiences, Revealed By Audley Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experts at Audley have delved into Tripadvisor and NationMaster data to uncover the world's best spots for a digital detox, including Thailand, Italy, Japan, and Australia.

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on data from Tripadvisor and NationMaster, Audley Travel can now reveal the top four destinations for digital detox escapes according to travelers' interests.

Why was Thailand ranked in 1st place for spa & wellness experiences?

Often dubbed the "wellness capital of Asia", it's no wonder that Thailand makes an appearance in Audley's list of top digital detox destinations.

Southeast Asia specialist at Audley Anna Pering says: "Thai massages are a focal point of any wellbeing-focused trip to Thailand, and there are so many luxury spa hotels in which to enjoy them. You could indulge in a herb-infused massage during your stay at Six Senses Yao Noi and practice yoga overlooking Phang Nga Bay's classic karst seascape. Another option is Six Senses Samui, which has a spa room with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over a rock-scattered bay."

Why was Italy ranked in 1st place for hiking experiences?

According to Audley's travel specialists, it's Italy's dramatic scenery that makes it a top destination for more active digital detoxes.

"From the serrated peaks of the Dolomites to the rolling Tuscan countryside and the sparkling sea views you get at the top of Ischia's peaks, Italy's trails are some of the most scenic on the continent," remarks Audley Europe specialist Shannon Yates. "Seasoned hikers can spend hours ascending soaring mountain paths, while those who'd prefer a more casual foray into nature might like to pair a gentle walk with wine tasting or a gelato pitstop."

Why was Japan ranked 1st for five-star workshops & classes?

Japan has a long history of artisanal crafts and rich cultural traditions, which locals can expertly share with visitors through dedicated workshops and classes.

"Putting your phone down for hours or days at a time is no easy feat for many, so I find that it's useful to keep your hands busy," says Audley Japan specialist Clio Zauner. "You could try a calligraphy lesson, where you'll reconnect with the art of putting ink to paper under the careful guidance of a local sensei."

Why was Australia ranked 1st for national parks?

With the most national parks in the world, it's not surprising that Australia is also one of the best places for a digital detox.

"From rainforest ecolodges to luxury escapes on white-sand beaches and safari-style camps in the bush, some of my favorite digital detox stays are located in Australia's national parks, which are spread right across the country," Audley Australia specialist Lee Felton comments.

For more information



Nicole Barnard

tmwi, acting on behalf of Audley Travel

[email protected]

01789 404180

Note to editors:

Audley Travel is an expert in individually designed travel, creating meaningful experiences in more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Its dedicated destination specialists use their firsthand knowledge to plan your trip down to the finest detail, choosing experiences that speak to your passions and pairing you with local guides who are top of their field.



SOURCE TMWi Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED