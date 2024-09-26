James Scott Farrin Attorney Nichad Davis Recognized By Best Lawyers In America On 2025 'Ones To Watch' List For Civil Rights Law*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Davis leads the Civil Rights practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that attorney Nichad Davis is being honored by "Best Lawyers in America" on its 'Ones to Watch' list for 2025 in the categories of Civil Rights Law and Personal Injury Law – Plaintiffs. The 'Ones to Watch' list recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice.*

In addition to receiving this honor, Davis was appointed to the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) in 2024 after graduating from its NEXT Leadership program in 2023. His other recent accolades include being named to "National Black Lawyers" 'Top 40 Under 40' list in 2023 and "Black Business Ink Magazine's" '40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Triad' list in 2022.*

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has championed civil rights efforts for many years - notably leading the effort to reach a $1.25 billion settlement on behalf of Black farmers who were discriminated against by the USDA in one of the largest civil rights cases in U.S. history.**

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "We believe in standing up for people whose civil rights have been violated, and Nichad has taken the lead in seeking justice for our clients in this important practice area."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S.

Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC

27701

1-866-900-7078



Offices in

Durham

(main),

Raleigh,

Charlotte,

Greensboro, NC, and

Greenville, SC. Attorney

Michael Shepherd: 555 S.

Mangum Street, Suite 800,

Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers, nbltop100, and blackbusinessink.

**Re Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for Black farmers from the U. S. government for discrimination. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

