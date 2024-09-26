Reliable, Fast, Simple: Nordfx Broker Introduces Automated Withdrawal System In Crypto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since mid-year, any NordFX broker client can take advantage of the automated withdrawal feature. This innovation, among many others, is aimed at further enhancing the quality of service and comfort for the company's clients. Currently, 84% of withdrawal requests are processed automatically.

The service is available 24/7 and is executed almost instantly after a request is submitted, allowing clients to access their funds faster and more easily than ever before. This feature supports most popular withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency payment systems.

What does this mean for clients?

– Speed: Instant withdrawals without delays.

– Convenience: Access to funds at any time, without the need for approvals.

– Transparency: Full information on all transactions is available in the trader's personal account.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the trading experience for our clients," said Vanessa Polson, Marketing Manager at NordFX . "The introduction of automated withdrawals is a direct response to the growing demand for faster and more efficient fund management solutions. With this new feature, traders can now access their funds with ease, whether for reinvestment or personal use, without any delays."

The introduction of automated withdrawals is just one step toward NordFX's main priority: to make trading on financial markets as comfortable and secure as possible for clients.

About NordFX

NordFX is a globally recognized multi-asset broker with over a decade of experience in the financial markets. Offering a wide range of trading instruments, including currencies, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and more, NordFX is committed to providing its clients with the best possible trading conditions, innovative technology, and unparalleled customer service. With clients in over 100 countries, NordFX has built a reputation for trustworthiness and excellence in the trading industry.

Contact

Manager of Marketing Department

Vanessa Polson

NFX Capital VU Ltd

...