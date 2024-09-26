Springbig Technology To Enhance Customer Engagement And Communication For Ianthus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GrowHealthy dispensaries engage Springbig to provide unified approach to digital marketing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig , the leader in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, is proud to announce its successful onboarding of GrowHealthy , one of Florida's leading medical cannabis providers and a member of the iAnthus portfolio of cannabis retailers. The partnership with GrowHealthy completes the global migration of iAnthus' dispensaries onto Springbig's platform, providing a unified and consistent approach to customer engagement.



“We are thrilled to welcome GrowHealthy to the Springbig family,” said Jeffery Harris, CEO of Springbig.“This partnership gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the exceptional service GrowHealthy deserves and provide its team with the tools and support needed for a successful loyalty and messaging operation.”

Known for its commitment to delivering high-quality cannabis products and outstanding customer experiences across multiple states, iAnthus has adopted Springbig's cutting-edge platform for GrowHealthy in Florida. This move consolidates iAnthus' Loyalty Program Marketing, SMS, and email communications into one seamless solution, nationwide across all its retail brands. By centralizing these functions, the company can now unify its operations across all markets, offering more efficient message delivery and enhanced customer engagement while benefiting from cost efficiencies and streamlined training for staff.

“Our goal is to deliver a seamless experience for our patients across the Florida market. Springbig allows us to consolidate our loyalty programs, email, and SMS communications onto a single platform, streamlining the management of our outreach. This enables us to focus on delivering consistent, timely messages that resonate with our customers," said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. "By standardizing across all our retail assets, we gain a comprehensive view of the customer journey and a closer integration with our point-of-sale systems. This enhances our ability to track engagement, analyze customer responses, and refine our strategies to keep our communications relevant and impactful.”

Springbig's proprietary platform is specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by regulated industries such as cannabis businesses, including stringent texting regulations and rapidly changing market conditions. By partnering with Springbig, GrowHealthy will see improvements in customer retention, engagement and a stronger brand presence in the market.

GrowHealthy's loyalty program offers customers a 1:1 reward system, where each dollar spent earns one point. This program includes a range of rewards from branded merchandise and free products to cannabis accessories and exclusive experiences. When customers are opted into messaging, they receive additional perks like birthday bonuses, flash sales and customized promotions.

About Springbig

Springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. Springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, Springbig's reporting, and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit .

About GrowHealthy

GrowHealthy was founded with a mission to provide the highest-quality products and service to Florida's medical cannabis patients. A member of the iAnthus family of retail brands, GrowHealthy is positioned to become one of Florida's largest and most trusted medical marijuana companies. Working hand-in-hand with state and local governments, the GrowHealthy brand features company-grown, tested, safe, and effective medical marijuana products in 19 locations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit .

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. The Company's retail dispensary brands include GrowHealthy (Florida), MPXNJ (New Jersey), Health for Life (Nevada, Maryland and Arizona), Be. (New York) and Mayflower (Massachusetts). For more information, visit .

