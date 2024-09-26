Redbird Launches Conversational AI Platform That Makes Enterprise Business Intelligence As Easy As A Google Search

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its AI launch, the New York-based firm is set to disrupt legacy approaches to enterprise data analytics with a chat-based system powered by AI agents

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite general advances in AI and LLMs in recent years, enterprise organizations have largely struggled to successfully use chat-based approaches for business intelligence in a way that is accurate, secure, and customized to their business. While consumer-centric tools like ChatGPT have shown great promise for more surface-level tasks rooted in general information from the internet, there has been a gap when it comes to applying the same technology to the deeper data analytics that enterprises need to run on their complex data ecosystems.

With the launch of its AI chat platform, Redbird is filling this void through AI agents designed to perform advanced data analytics on top of tooling that securely integrates with an organization's data ecosystem. Users can engage these AI agents in natural language through chat interactions that don't require technical knowhow. This enables the true self-serve analytics that legacy dashboarding tools like Tableau, Looker and PowerBI have promised but ultimately failed to deliver on given the limitations of a more rigid dashboarding approach.









Redbird co-founders: Deren Tavgac and Erin Tavgac

“For the past several decades the promise of truly self-serve analytics has fallen short for organizations, with the reality instead being complex data pipelines, dashboards, and shadow analytics that require technical skills to execute” said Erin Tavgac, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird .“We have invested significant R&D into fusing the power of LLMs with Redbird's robust end-to-end analytical toolkit in the form of AI agents that enable users to finally achieve self-serve, conversational BI that runs on their organization's data.”

Redbird's AI platform leverages proprietary AI agents trained to do specific analytical tasks equivalent to what specialized human resources currently do. For example, Redbird has developed AI agents that can do data collection, data engineering, SQL analysis, data science, reporting, and domain-specific data analytics. These AI agents have access to Redbird analytical tools and can orchestrate as well as execute multi-step analytical tasks to answer user questions. Redbird AI has access to an admin layer where domain experts within an organization can load business logic, definitions, data ontologies, and existing assets like presentations or documents that provide the context needed for the AI to produce accurate results.

Redbird also solves for the infrastructure and security challenges involved with enterprise AI implementations through turnkey on-prem deployments that can run LLMs within contained environments on the enterprise's own cloud. This means that all enterprise data is securely contained within that enterprise's AI ecosystem and never used to train an LLM for use by other enterprises.









Redbird Platform demonstrating conversational AI capabilities

Throughout 2023, many enterprises watched developments in the LLM space from the sidelines wondering how the technology could be used within their organization. In 2024, they have started to test different approaches and allocate budget in search of an AI solution that actually works for them. Unfortunately, efforts to build solutions in house have proven costly and ineffective given the complexity of fusing LLM technology with unique, messy enterprise data ecosystems. 3rd party AI products like Microsoft Copilot have also failed to deliver the depth needed and instead opted for more of a surface level assistant approach. Redbird's AI product is quickly gaining traction with some of the largest enterprise brands as an alternative to complicated in-house builds or surface-level 3rd party options.

Since raising its seed round in 2022, Redbird has increased its customer count 7X, tripled its team size, and built out an extensive AI ecosystem on top of its core data analytics automation platform, which it is now making accessible to enterprises more broadly. Redbird is now working with 8 of the Fortune 50 brands and also in the process of onboarding some of the largest government organizations in the US.

Founded by Erin Tavgac and Deren Tavgac, data analytics and AI experts with deep enterprise experience across the world's largest brands, Redbird works with enterprise customers across diverse verticals. Since its founding, the Redbird team has expanded rapidly to include key AI engineering hires to help accelerate the development of Redbird's AI product.

Redbird is excited to bring its AI product to the market to help enterprises unlock the potential of conversational BI for their organization, and recognizes this as a huge leap forward in its mission of democratizing data analytics.

Media images can be found here .

About Redbird

Redbird is an AI-powered conversational business intelligence platform that helps enterprises easily automate and unify their data analytics and reporting work in minutes through chat interactions in natural language. Redbird connects to all of an organization's data sources and accelerates analytics work across data prep, analysis, reporting and data science.

