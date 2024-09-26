(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer / Tumor Profiling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Cancer / Tumor Profiling is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the cancer/tumor profiling market is driven by several factors, including advancements in molecular profiling technologies, increased adoption of liquid biopsies, and the integration of AI and machine learning. The development of single-cell sequencing technologies offers granular insights into tumor heterogeneity, identifying subpopulations driving disease progression and therapy resistance. This level of detail supports the creation of more effective treatment strategies. Moreover, AI and ML enhance the analysis of complex molecular data, improving the accuracy of profiling and enabling the prediction of patient outcomes. The expanding capabilities of these technologies, combined with their integration into clinical practice, promise more personalized and responsive cancer treatments, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and continuous innovation in oncology.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Growth in Cancer / Tumor Profiling Market

Select Cancer Statistics

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2022

Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2022

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2022

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2022

Tumor Profiling: At Zenith of Efforts to Expedite Transition from Histologic to Precision Cancer Treatment

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Looks Forward to Prolific Growth

Genomic Profiling, NGS, Breast Cancer & Research: Thriving Segments of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

NGS as Primary Technology Segment

Breast Cancer & Pharmaceutical Segments to Exhibit Solid Gains

Research Rules while Treatment Selection Posts Fastest Growth

North America Clinches Commanding Stake on Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Market

Pulsating Trends Favoring Expansion of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

Select Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and R&D Focus amid Fierce Competition

Cancer / Tumor Profiling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Molecular Profiling Paves the Way for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Introduction of Tumour Profiling Techniques Ensures Timely Treatment for Cancer Patients

Application of Cancer/Tumor Profiling in Cancer Research Sees Significant Growth

Transformative Advances in Tumor Profiling Technologies Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Liquid Biopsy: A Transformative Tool in Cancer Profiling, Diagnostics, and Monitoring

Precision Oncology Holds Upside Potential with Advancements in Multi-Omics Tumor Profiling

Leveraging AI and Machine Learning in Tumor Profiling Facilitates Cancer Care

Precision Oncology Holds Upside Potential with Advancements in Multi-Omics Tumor Profiling

Single-Cell Sequencing: Revolutionizing Cancer Research Tumor Profiling: A Catalyst for Precision Companion Diagnostics

