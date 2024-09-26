Dallas Personal Injury Lawyer Jerry Andrews Announces First Winner Of The Road To Recovery Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Road to Recovery Scholarship Winner - Fall 2024

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is pleased to announce that its first-ever Road to Recovery Scholarship has been awarded to nursing student Michelle Svec. Jerry Andrews, personal injury attorney and firm owner, has immense compassion for people who have suffered serious injuries in motor vehicle accidents . The Road to Recovery Scholarship was established in January 2024, and each semester, the firm awards a $2,000 scholarship to a student who has been injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Michelle Svec has been named the first-ever winner of the biannual Road to Recovery Scholarship. Michelle suffered serious injuries and many broken bones after she was hit by a vehicle while riding her motorcycle in 2019. As a result, Michelle was medically discharged from the Marines after 13 years of service. After spending two years in recovery, Michelle now serves as a mentor to young Marines as a certified motorcycle and traffic safety instructor. Michelle is determined to help others, and she is pursuing a degree at the Arizona College of Nursing with plans to one day become a Registered Nurse.

Attorney Jerry Andrews established the Road to Recovery Scholarship in hopes of helping hardworking students who have fought through adversity. As a personal injury attorney who has owned his own firm since 1999, he has helped many people who have suffered serious harm in motor vehicle collisions. This award is intended to relieve some financial stress for students who have been injured in accidents involving cars, trucks, delivery vehicles , and motorcycles.

The Road to Recovery scholarship is now open for students enrolled in college for the Spring 2025 semester. The deadline to apply for the Spring 2025 scholarship is January 8, 2025. To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, and they must submit an essay about how they have overcome adversity following a serious injury.

About the Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C.

In over three decades of practice, Attorney Jerry Andrews has obtained numerous successful verdicts and settlements for his clients. The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is located in Dallas, Texas, and Mr. Andrews serves personal injury clients throughout Dallas County, Collin County, and Denton County. He represents clients who have been injured by car crashes, defective products, construction accidents, and more. Mr. Andrews often handles cases related to distracted driving, driver fatigue, drunk driving, and overloaded trucks.

