Nupaths Partners With TIRAP And WIA To Connect Pre-Apprenticeship Programs To Telecommunications Careers

NuPaths & TIRAP Partnership

- Patrick Halley, President and CEO of WIA, the national sponsor of TIRAPHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuPaths is excited to announce its new partnership with the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) , powered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). This collaboration will create a pathway from its pre-apprenticeship programs to rewarding careers in the wireless and broadband industries.This collaboration connects NuPaths pre-apprenticeship graduates to the Telecommunications Industry apprenticeships for individuals to start well-paying careers in the wireless and broadband industries. WIA, the national trade association representing wireless and broadband infrastructure companies across the entire broadband ecosystem, is driving the effort to develop a skilled telecommunications workforce. Together, NuPaths and WIA are committed to expanding career opportunities and building a skilled workforce in the rapidly growing telecommunications sector.“Our partnership with TIRAP marks a significant step in creating accessible career paths in telecommunications,” said Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths.“Through this partnership, our graduates will have access to the direct connections needed to pursue well-paying, long-term careers in the industry.”As part of this partnership, NuPaths will focus on recruiting and training individuals for entry into the apprenticeships, while WIA will provide connections to TIRAP-sponsored employer programs to ensure the success of the apprenticeship pathway. Pre-apprenticeship program graduates come to employers with a substantial amount of training completed, providing a head start for the employee and cost savings to the employer.“We are proud to partner with NuPaths to connect its graduates with the more than 100 employers nationwide now offering apprenticeships through TIRAP,” said Patrick Halley, President and CEO of WIA, the national sponsor of TIRAP.“We've heard firsthand from frontline workers in the broadband industry that apprenticeship programs help them progress to top jobs in their careers. Having a clear pathway to get there is key.”Funding for the Broadband Technician program, the Network Technician pre-apprenticeship, and the partnership with WIA/TIRAP is supported by a PAsmart grant from the Apprenticeship and Training Office in Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.For more information about the TIRAP apprenticeship program and how to enroll in a NuPaths pre-apprenticeship, visit NuPaths.###About TIRAP, powered by WIA: The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) is the National Sponsor of the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), a DOL-registered apprenticeship program. Since 2017, WIA has administered National Standards of Apprenticeship for DOL-approved occupations established under the program. Graduates receive national, industry-recognized credentials that certify occupation proficiency and expand opportunities for career advancement. WIA supports participating employers in promoting consistency and uniformity in training across occupations to improve the safety and quality of the wireless and broadband workforce.About NuPaths: NuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26 weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 10 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit###April WardTIRAP, Powered by WIA...

