Gainskills 7Th CHRO Confex And Awards 2024 – Chennai Chapter

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Leading the Way: Empowering HR Leaders to Drive Organizational Excellence

Maharashtra, India, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In the evolving landscape of 2024, businesses face pivotal questions regarding work dynamics, employee connectivity, leadership, inclusion, talent acquisition, retention, and feedback mechanisms. The Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) emerges as a strategic partner, playing a pivotal role in navigating these challenges. Businesses must determine the future of work, embracing flexible models, and the CHRO is instrumental in shaping these decisions. The focus extends to creating robust connectivity solutions and empowering managers with the skills needed to lead effectively in a changing environment. Furthermore, the imperative for real inclusion takes centre stage, demanding concrete actions for diverse and equitable workplaces. Talent recruitment and retention strategies pivot towards purposeful work, requiring the CHRO to spearhead initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of the modern workforce. In this dynamic scenario, employee feedback becomes a linchpin for success. The CHRO must champion the establishment of feedback mechanisms, ensuring that the organization listens, understands, and acts upon employee insights. Strategic decision-making is anchored in this feedback loop, contributing to organizational excellence. In essence, the CHRO is not merely an HR leader but a strategic architect, orchestrating solutions that align with the evolving needs of the workforce and the broader business landscape.

The emphasis on where and how employees work, fostering connectivity, promoting inclusive cultures, recruiting purpose-driven talent, and embracing continuous feedback all fall within the purview of the CHRO's strategic mandate in 2024. The success of organizations in this era hinges on the CHRO's ability to proactively address these critical questions and pave the way for a resilient and thriving future. 7th CHRO Confex & Awards 2024 is designed to bring together HR professionals and leaders from various industries to discuss emerging trends, best practices, and innovative strategies in human resource management. The event will feature a series of informative sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops that cover a broad range of topics related to HR, including employee engagement, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, legal compliance, and more.

Who should attend?



Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

Chief People Officer (CPO)

Chief Talent Officer

Chief Diversity Officer

Chief Learning Officer (CLO)

Head of Human Resources

Head of People & Culture

Vice President of Human Resources

Vice President of People Operations

Vice President of Talent Management

HR Director

Director of People & Culture

HR Business Partner (HRBP)

Head of Talent Acquisition

Director of Talent Acquisition

Head of Learning & Development (L&D)

Director of Learning & Development

Head of Employee Engagement

Director of Employee Experience

Head of Compensation & Benefits

Director of Total Rewards

Head of Diversity & Inclusion

Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Head of HR Technology

Director of HR Analytics

Head of Performance Management

Director of Talent Development

Head of Organizational Development Director of Organizational Development

Why Should You Attend?



CHRO Confex & Awards 2024 will provide a unique opportunity for HR leaders and professionals to learn from industry experts, exchange best practices, and network with peers from different industries.

Get an opportunity to gain insights into the latest HR trends and technologies, explore innovative strategies for addressing critical HR challenges, and develop new skills to enhance their leadership capabilities.

Additionally, this event will also provide a platform for participants to engage with leading solution providers and explore new tools and technologies to streamline HR processes and enhance the employee experience. Ultimately, attending CHRO Confex would help HR professionals stay ahead of the curve and drive organizational excellence in their respective organizations.

