Gainskills 3Rd Procureconnect Confex And Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Connecting Procurement Strategies for Intelligent, Sustainable & Future-Ready Practices



Maharashtra, India, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Procurement in India has experienced substantial changes, encompassing areas like technology, sustainability, and digitization. The adoption of digitization and advancements in technologies like IoT, AI, and ML have played pivotal roles in transforming the procurement landscape. Simultaneously, a significant evolution in sourcing and procurement practices is evident through the incorporation of ESG considerations, particularly carbon emissions reduction. These developments have led to a more streamlined and efficient procurement process in India, aligning with global trends and emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology and sustainability measures for effective sourcing and procurement strategies.







3rd ProcureConnect Confex & Awards 2024 offers a unique opportunity to observe and gain insights from prominent industry leaders and experts. This platform focuses on sharing the best practices employed by these individuals in effectively utilizing technology and digitization in the fields of sourcing and procurement. Additionally, the event addresses the significance of meeting the ESG 2030 & 2050 targets, allowing attendees to learn how to align their practices with these important environmental and sustainability goals.

Who should attend?



Chief Procurement Officer (CPO)

Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO)

Head of Procurement

Vice President of Procurement

Director of Procurement

Head of Supply Chain Management

Head of Strategic Sourcing

Director of Strategic Sourcing

Head of Supplier Management

Head of Supply Chain

Director of Supply Chain Operations

Head of Procurement Analytics

Director of Procurement Technology

Head of Contract Management

Director of Compliance

Head of Procurement Risk

Director of Risk Management

Head of Sustainable Procurement Director of Sustainable Sourcing

Why Should You Attend?



Networking: Connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships and collaborations.

Knowledge Sharing: Gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovative strategies in procurement.

Professional Development: Acquire new skills and stay updated with industry advancements.

Stay Informed: Learn about the latest regulations, compliance requirements, and market dynamics.

Benchmarking: Compare your processes against industry best practices and identify areas for improvement.

Supplier Access: Explore exhibitions to discover new tools, software, and services for optimizing procurement operations. Inspiration: Hear from renowned speakers who provide valuable insights and ignite creativity.

To Know more, click on our Website:- 3rd ProcureConnect Confex & Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

To Register click on the Link .