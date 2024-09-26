Gainskills 3Rd Procureconnect Confex And Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)
Connecting Procurement Strategies for Intelligent, Sustainable & Future-Ready Practices
Maharashtra, India, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Procurement in India has experienced substantial changes, encompassing areas like technology, sustainability, and digitization. The adoption of digitization and advancements in technologies like IoT, AI, and ML have played pivotal roles in transforming the procurement landscape. Simultaneously, a significant evolution in sourcing and procurement practices is evident through the incorporation of ESG considerations, particularly carbon emissions reduction. These developments have led to a more streamlined and efficient procurement process in India, aligning with global trends and emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology and sustainability measures for effective sourcing and procurement strategies.
3rd ProcureConnect Confex & Awards 2024 offers a unique opportunity to observe and gain insights from prominent industry leaders and experts. This platform focuses on sharing the best practices employed by these individuals in effectively utilizing technology and digitization in the fields of sourcing and procurement. Additionally, the event addresses the significance of meeting the ESG 2030 & 2050 targets, allowing attendees to learn how to align their practices with these important environmental and sustainability goals.
Who should attend?
Chief Procurement Officer (CPO)
Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO)
Head of Procurement
Vice President of Procurement
Director of Procurement
Head of Supply Chain Management
Head of Strategic Sourcing
Director of Strategic Sourcing
Head of Supplier Management
Head of Supply Chain
Director of Supply Chain Operations
Head of Procurement Analytics
Director of Procurement Technology
Head of Contract Management
Director of Compliance
Head of Procurement Risk
Director of Risk Management
Head of Sustainable Procurement
Director of Sustainable Sourcing
Why Should You Attend?
Networking: Connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships and collaborations.
Knowledge Sharing: Gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovative strategies in procurement.
Professional Development: Acquire new skills and stay updated with industry advancements.
Stay Informed: Learn about the latest regulations, compliance requirements, and market dynamics.
Benchmarking: Compare your processes against industry best practices and identify areas for improvement.
Supplier Access: Explore exhibitions to discover new tools, software, and services for optimizing procurement operations.
Inspiration: Hear from renowned speakers who provide valuable insights and ignite creativity.
To Know more, click on our Website:- 3rd ProcureConnect Confex & Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter
To Register click on the Link .
MENAFN26092024004812010992ID1108719306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.