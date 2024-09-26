Gainskills 2Nd CISO Confex And Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Protecting Today, Securing Tomorrow: Empowering security Leaders to Safeguard Our Digital Future.



“As continues to advance, so do the cyber threats that organizations face”

Maharashtra, India, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , To address these new threats, CISOs must adopt a proactive and strategic approach to security that goes beyond traditional perimeter defences. This means focusing on threat intelligence, incident response, and risk management. It also means leveraging the latest security technologies, such as AI and machine learning, to detect and respond to threats in real-time.







In addition to technology, the next-gen CISO must also prioritize people and processes. This means investing in security awareness training for employees, implementing effective security policies and procedures, and working closely with other departments within the organization to ensure a holistic approach to security.

The CISO Confex & Awards 2024 will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops focused on various topics related to cybersecurity, such as threat intelligence, incident response, risk management, compliance, and emerging technologies. The discussions and presentations at the event are designed to help CISOs stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the cybersecurity industry and learn from the experiences of their peers.

Join CISO Confex & Awards 2024 that will also provide opportunities for networking and building relationships among CISOs and other industry professionals. Attendees may also have access to vendor exhibits showcasing the latest products and services in the cybersecurity industry.

This confex is designed to promote collaboration, education, and innovation in the field of information security, with the ultimate aim of improving the cybersecurity posture of organizations. CISOs and other cybersecurity professionals can use the knowledge and insights gained at a CISO Confex to enhance their cybersecurity strategies and better protect their organizations against cyber threats.

Our Gold Partner for the conference DNV and Techdefencelabs .

Who will attend?



Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Chief Data Officer (CDO)

Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

VPs, Directors, GMs, Heads of Information, Data, Cyber, Network & Application Security

CXOs Of Risk Management Compliance Officers

Why Should You Attend CISO Confex?



Stay up-to-date on the latest threats and trends in cybersecurity:- This Confex will provide an opportunity to learn about the latest threats, trends, and best practices in the cybersecurity industry, which can help professionals stay ahead of potential security threats.

Networking with your industry:- This conference will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to network with other cybersecurity professionals, share knowledge and best practices, and build relationships with potential clients, partners, or employers.

Upgrading your knowledge:- Get access to various learning opportunities, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops. These sessions will allow attendees to gain new insights, learn about new technologies, and hone their skills.

Gain industry recognition:- CISO Awards 2024, which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of cybersecurity professionals and organizations will provide an opportunity for attendees to showcase their achievements and gain industry recognition. Collaborating and sharing Knowledge:- This confex will provide a platform for attendees to collaborate and share knowledge with other cybersecurity professionals. This can lead to new ideas, collaborations, and partnerships that can help improve cybersecurity practices within their organizations.

To Know more click on our website:- 2nd CISO Confex & Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

To Register Click on the Link .