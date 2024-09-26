National Libraries Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Moc

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Kazakhstan continue with
interesting concerts, events, and presentations,
Azernews reports.
A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National
Libraries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
The document was signed by the director of the Azerbaijan
National Library, Honored Cultural Worker, and Professor Karim
Tahirov, and the director of the Kazakhstan National Academic
Library Gaziza Nurqalieva.
After the signing ceremony, the opening of the Azerbaijani
Literature Corner at Kazakhstan National Academic Library took
place.
Initially, the directors Karim Tahirov and Gaziza Nurqalieva cut
the symbolic ribbon to announce the opening of the corner.
In his speech, Karim Tahirov provided information about the
Azerbaijani Literature Corner.
He noted that the corner presents publications related to
Azerbaijan's current successes, including the glorious victory of
the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the
leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev as well as books on the country's contemporary
development, history, culture, and literature.
A total of over 250 books are displayed in the permanent
corner.
Karim Tahirov mentioned that the Kazakh Literature Corner was
inaugurated at the Azerbaijan National Library in 2019, with the
participation of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Leyla Aliyeva.
Gaziza Nurqalieva stated that the Kazakhstan National Academic
Library has been cooperating with the Azerbaijan National Library
since 2003.
She expressed hope that cooperation between the two libraries
would continue to develop further.
Other speakers emphasized the importance of expanding the
relationship between the two libraries and regarded the opening of
the Azerbaijani Literature Corner in the Kazakh library as a
significant event.
Later, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ilqar
Fahmi, and poet and essayist Farid Huseyn were presented with
honorary membership certificates from the Kazakhstan Writers'
Union.
At the end of the event, participants tasted dishes from the
national cuisine and familiarized themselves with the publications
featured in the Azerbaijani Literature Corner.
Notably, the Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of
knowledge for bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organizations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
Since 1992, the Kazakhstan National Academic Library has been a
member of the International Federation of Library Associations and
Institutions (IFLA) and the Conference of Directors of National
Libraries (CDNL).
Morevoer, it has been part of the Non-Profit Partnership
"Library Assembly of Eurasia" (BAE) since 1993.
In 2002, the library took the lead in the Kazakhstan National
Committee for the UNESCO program "Memory of the World," which aims
to preserve documentary heritage.
Furthermore, in 2008, it became the regional center for the IFLA
PAC (Preservation and Conservation) core program, which focuses on
the preservation of library materials and ensuring their
accessibility for future generations.
As of now, the collection of the Kazakhstan National Academic
Library boasts approximately 7 million books.
