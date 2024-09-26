Ukraine's Interior Ministry: 55,000 People Included In Missing Persons Register

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 55,000 people have been included in the unified register of persons gone missing under special circumstances.

Ukraine's Deputy Interior Leonid Tymchenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Today, the register contains information about 55,000 people. Most of them are military personnel. This number is quite dynamic: when the whereabouts of missing persons are established, in some cases it turns out that a citizen, for example, is in captivity. Unfortunately, we are also identifying the dead among those who were considered missing," he said.

As of July 16 of this year, 42,000 people were included in the unified register of persons gone missing under special circumstances.