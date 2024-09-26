Bundestag Approves Additional EUR 400M In Military Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Bundestag on Wednesday approved the German government's proposal to increase financing for military support to Ukraine by around EUR 400 million.

This is according to a statement published on the German government's website, Ukrinform reports.

"In addition, the Bundestag today [on September 25] agreed to increase funding for military support to Ukraine by around EUR 400 million. This will help purchase additional air defense systems, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Ukrainian in defending their country," the statement reads.

The German government also announced that Germany "will provide an additional EUR 170 million in the short term to rehabilitate Ukraine's energy infrastructure."

According to the statement, the second meeting of the participants of the Ukraine Compact was held on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on September 25.

"The participants reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression and their determination to continue providing military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. They stressed their support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on international law, including the United Nations Charter and the principles enshrined therein," the statement reads.

The G7 and other Compact members adopted a joint statement to support Ukraine's economic recovery and reconstruction. It reaffirms the will to provide military, financial and humanitarian aid as well as support for reconstruction.

"The G7 partners are therefore reaffirming their commitments at the G7 summit to provide additional funds of around $50 billion by the end of the year," the German government said.

Earlier reports said that Germany had raised EUR 1 billion from partner countries for a new military aid package to Ukraine and that an additional EUR 400 million would come from the German defense budget.