CATIC Successfully Launches Versapay

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC continues to achieve its goals of enhancing the agent experience with the company. The latest improvement, the implementation of Versapay, will allow our agents to better manage part of their transaction workflow in a safe and secure manner.

"Versapay is an incredible tool that transforms the way CATIC manages our receivables, fostering transparency, efficiency, and stronger agent relationships through seamless communication and real-time insights. We are already receiving positive feedback from our agents who have used this service. This is just another step towards improving the agent experience at CATIC," said Jessica Moreno, Director, Customer Receivables.

The benefits of this service include immediate application and posting of payments, elimination of printing and mailing checks, ACH payments or credit card payments via a secure, online portal, and access to payment history for easy reconciliation.

Versapay Collaborative AR (Accounts Receivable) combines industry-leading automated accounts receivable, intuitive collaboration tools, and a next-generation B2B payments network. The system's collaborative AR approach connects your accounts receivable team with customers over the cloud to make AR more efficient, accelerate digital payments, and dramatically improve the customer experience.



About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard American Land Title Association (ALTA) policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of ALTA and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market,

CATIC has earned an A' rating from

Demotech

and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings . For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

