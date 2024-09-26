Datasea Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results With Revenue 6.6X That Of 2023 Primarily Due To Growth Of Its 5G AI Business

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based digital company focused on innovative high-tech intelligent acoustics and 5G AI multimodal digital technology, today announced the Company's results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and provided an update on its strategic initiatives.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue . For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Datasea reported revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of approximately $20.4 million, or approximately 558.6%, as compared to compared to approximately $3.6 million for fiscal year 2023. The substantial growth in revenue is primarily attributable to the rapid expansion of Datasea's 5G AI multimodal digital business in China. The Company's effective marketing and growing customer base has played a critical role in supporting this growth.

Noncurrent Liabilities : As of June 30, 2024, the Company had no non-current liabilities, as compared to approximately $1.4 million

as of June 30, 2023.

This decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction of approximately $1.3 million in long-term debt, which the Company believes improves its financial structure and operating flexibility.

Capital Reserve Balance. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's capital reserve balance was approximately $39.0 million, as compared to approximately $24.1 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $14.8 million, or approximately 61.3%. The increase in the capital reserve provides additional capital for the Company to utilize as required by its operations, and to meet the goals of its strategic plan.

Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We are pleased with the tremendous progress achieved in fiscal year 2024, particularly with our success in the 5G AI multimodal digital business. Our commitment to technological advancement, along with the success of our customer acquisition strategy, has driven strong results in fiscal 2024. To add to our momentum, as of September 20, 2024, the Company had received approximately RMB 152.4 million ($21.4 million) in cash prepayments from large clients."

"We are continuously upgrading our core 5G AI multimodal digital business through AI processing technology. This includes AI-driven creation and generation of various information forms such astext, sound, images, and video, as well as efficient transmission and AI digital marketing functions. We believe these advances will enable Datasea to maintain a leading position in shaping the 5G digital technology landscape," continued Ms. Liu.

"In terms of our acoustics business, we are actively implementing a global strategy for marketing and distribution. To this end, we have partnered with several well-known U.S. online retailers and local smart product distributors, including iPower Inc. and Meglio Interiors LLC, to expand the online and physical store distribution of our acoustic-related products in the United States. We continue to hold a leading position in the field of acoustics and ultrasound and believe that we have a strong competitive advantage in the field," concluded Ms. Liu.

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024 :

Datasea's 5G AI Multimodal Digital Business

1. Technological Innovation and Platform Development

In fiscal 2024, Datasea made significant advances in 5G AI multimodal digital technology, offering disruptive functionality enhancements. The Company's 5G AI multimodal platform integrates various information formats-such as text, sound, images, and video - with advanced AI processing to deliver high-precision, intelligent digital services. The platform's ability to automate marketing, generate intelligent content, and provide real-time data processing has created a powerful video matrix and precision marketing tools.

These innovations have enhanced Datasea's competitive edge in the 5G AI field, resulting in improved customer acquisition and revenue growth. By leveraging 5G's low-latency and high-speed transmission, the platform supports large-scale, customized, multi-channel content distribution, opening new business models and marketing opportunities. These technological advances have solidified Datasea's leadership in China's rapidly growing 5G market, which, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, is projected to reach RMB 6.3 trillion by 2030.

2. New Product Development and Applications

In fiscal 2024, the Company developed a highly-intelligent, comprehensive digital platform with solutions spanning multiple industries, including rural revitalization, logistics, and the beauty industry. Datasea's digital platform and solutions serve more than 52 million enterprises and households in China, supporting the country's industrial and digital upgrades with its 5G AI multimodal services.

3. Customer Acquisition and Market Expansion

In fiscal 2024, Datasea experienced explosive growth in its 5G AI multimodal digital business, generating revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of approximately 558.6% compared to fiscal 2023. This substantial growth was driven by strong customer acquisition and the signing of major contracts with key clients, such as Beijing Haoteng Chuangxiang Technology Co., Ltd., which resulted in over RMB 30 million ($4.2 million) in services provided. Additionally, the Company formed partnerships with key clients such as Xiamen Duoqiaomai Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Hainuo Xintong (Qingdao) Network Technology Co. These partnerships and agreements have positioned Datasea as a trusted provider of innovative 5G AI solutions, enabling continued growth and strengthening its market presence in both the domestic and international arenas. This success is a key indicator of Datasea's potential for long-term growth in the competitive 5G landscape.

Datasea's Acoustics Business

1. Technological Innovation and Applications



Datasea continues to innovate in the field of acoustic technology, utilizing globally leading "Acoustics + AI" precision manufacturing as the framework for digital applications. With a focus on combining acoustic technology and artificial intelligence, we aim to provide high-tech acoustic products and solutions worldwide, positioning us as a key driver of the development of China's acoustic high-tech precision manufacturing industry.

Our technological innovations include areas such as non-audible sound, with the use of efficient ultrasonic disinfection technology for sanitization, odor removal, and air purification. We also leverage low-frequency and weak-intensity Magnetic Induction of Brain Rhythm (MIBR) based on Schumann resonance to improve sleep quality and brain health. In addition, we actively participate in the development of industry standards for acoustic technology, promoting the standardization and regulation of the field. Through international collaboration with technical partners in China and the U.S., we continuously enhance our leadership in acoustic technology, ensuring our advances remains at the forefront of the industry, creating strong technological barriers.

2. Product Development and Launch

Our product portfolio and planning cover a wide range, from acoustic health to acoustic medicine and agriculture, demonstrating our broad approach to product innovation. In the field of acoustic health, we continuously upgrade multiple existing ultrasonic disinfection products, including devices for indoor, in-vehicle, and specialized purification scenarios. In fiscal 2024, we launched new products, like the "Datasea Tianer" series, focusing on improving air quality and comfort in home environments, and the Schumann resonance-based "Star Sleep" device for improving sleep quality. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce innovative products such as a brain health device and food and water cleaning disinfection devices, further expanding our market reach.

3. Market Expansion and Partnerships

In July 2023,

Datasea expanded its international presence by establishing its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware. In the current reporting period, the Company signed agreements with Meglio Interiors LLC and iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW ) to distribute its acoustic products across the U.S. By leveraging both online and offline channels, Datasea is bringing its advanced ultrasonic air sterilizers and other acoustic products to the U.S. market. These partnerships not only strengthen Datasea's international footprint, but also create a solid foundation for large-scale product launches and sales, which the Company believes will accelerate growth in the global acoustic market.

