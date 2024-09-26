Mediacom Communications Completes First Phase Of St. Louis County Fiber Build

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Esquagama Lake Broadband Project Funded in Partnership with Minnesota DEED

BIWABIK, Minn., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced completion of the first phase of on a fiber-to-the-home funded with support from Minnesota DEED's Office of Broadband Development . Completion of phase one connects 135 homes in Biwabik Township in the Esquagama Lake area of St. Louis County.



Construction began in September of 2023 and once fully complete, the project will total 44 miles of conduit and 25 miles of fiber bringing ultra-high-speed broadband to 550 underserved homes. Mediacom received an $821,758 Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant to help fund the Esquagama Lake project. For its part, Mediacom is slated to invest more than $1.2 million of private capital to connect this previously underserved community with fiber broadband.

Residents and businesses in Biwabik Township can now access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with up to 2 gigabits-per-second download speeds as well as low-cost landline phone plans and Mediacom Mobile . Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect , a low-cost broadband plan designed specifically for qualifying low-income households. A public open house scheduled for today will offer the community an opportunity to learn about Mediacom and sign up for services.

The Esquagama Lake project is one of several fiber builds Mediacom has undertaken to reach underserved areas in St. Louis County. In June, the company completed a 73-mile fiber build connecting more than 1,100 underserved homes in Lakewood Township. Additionally, construction is under way in underserved areas near Hibbing, a project also funded with support through a Border-to-Border grant. The first phase of the Hibbing area fiber build is expected to be connected later this year.

“This is an exciting day and a real game changer for people in this area,” said St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald.“It's another cog in the wheel as we try to get quality broadband throughout rural St. Louis County. Each one of these projects means more access for more people, and we remain committed to working with state and federal partners to continue seeking funding for more projects like this to better serve all our residents.”

“The Iron Range area has always presented difficulty in constructing broadband networks due to the challenging terrain and short construction season,” said Mediacom Area Operations Director Jason Janesich.“The public-private partnership that we have formed through Minnesota DEED's broadband grants and local partners like the leaders in St. Louis County has made a huge difference in allowing Mediacom to bridge the digital divide for this region.”

As Mediacom continues to bring broadband to more underserved residents throughout St. Louis County, all those interested in staying up to date with the process can follow us on Facebook and Instagram . Residents in the project areas are also encouraged to visit the Mediacom grants website to track construction progress, sign up for pre-installation or connect directly with a Mediacom grants project team member.

