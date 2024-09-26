(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper Personalized (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product, Application, End-User, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hyper Personalized Medicine Market registered market value of around USD 5.5 Trillion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2025-2030.

Hyper-personalized medicine represents the forefront of medical innovation, where treatments are tailored specifically to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, environment, lifestyle, and even digital health data. This field leverages advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and data analytics to create precise and effective treatment options that are designed to work optimally for each unique individual.

Several factors are driving the growth of the hyper-personalized medicine market. Primarily, the increasing burden of chronic diseases and cancer across the globe calls for more effective treatment paradigms. Traditional one-size-fits-all treatments often fail to yield desired outcomes for all patients due to genetic and environmental variability. Hyper-personalized medicine promises higher efficacy and fewer side effects, addressing this unmet need.

Furthermore, the growing aging population worldwide increases the demand for more effective and personalized healthcare solutions. As people live longer, they seek treatments that are not only effective but also minimally invasive and tailored to their specific health conditions and genetic profiles.

Advances in technology and decreasing costs of genetic testing are making hyper-personalized approaches more accessible. The integration of electronic health records (EHRs) with genetic information is facilitating this trend, enabling more precise patient management and technologies are continuously shaping the hyper-personalized medicine landscape. CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies offer potential for not just treating but also potentially curing genetic disorders by directly modifying the DNA. Wearable health technology and mobile health apps are enabling continuous monitoring of health status and real-time data collection, further enhancing the personalization of care.

Americas is the largest region in the Global Hyper Personalized Medicine Market. The primary driver of growth in hyper-personalized medicine across the Americas is technological advancement. High-throughput sequencing technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics have dramatically reduced the costs and increased the speed of genetic sequencing, making it feasible to consider genetic data in routine medical care. These technological strides have been complemented by significant investments in research and development by both public institutions and private enterprises, keen on uncovering novel therapeutic targets and tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles.

Moreover, there is a growing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine among healthcare providers and patients, fueled by the increasing availability of personalized treatment options and success stories in areas like oncology, where genetically targeted therapies have significantly improved outcomes. The regulatory landscape across the Americas is also adapting, with agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerating approvals for personalized medicines and related diagnostics.

Looking to the future, the integration of global health data networks could revolutionize hyper-personalized medicine by enabling the analysis of health data on a scale previously unimaginable. This could lead to breakthroughs in understanding complex diseases and developing treatments. 3D printing of drugs and bioprinting of tissues and organs are on the horizon, potentially allowing for therapies that are not only genetically but anatomically personalized. As 3D printing technology advances, it could become possible to manufacture bespoke drugs that are designed to release exactly the right dose at the right time for an individual's specific physiology.

By Product, Nutrition and Wellness accounts for approximately 30% market share in 2023. Increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are significant drivers. These conditions are often linked to lifestyle and dietary habits, and personalized nutrition offers a proactive approach to prevention and management.

Aging populations worldwide also contribute to market growth, as older adults seek lifestyle interventions to maintain health and vitality. Furthermore, the wellness industry has seen a shift towards prevention rather than treatment, with individuals increasingly willing to invest in health-enhancing products and services tailored to their specific needs.

