Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Poised For Remarkable Growth: Expected To Reach US$ 12 Bn By 2031

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size generated $992.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.The rise in the integration of AI in social media applications for effective advertising, the growing popularity of AI in social media to provide real-time information on target audiences, and a surge in data generated through social media platforms drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market. By technology, the machine learning and deep learning segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2031.Download Sample Report:Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market in a positive way.This is due to the rise in the work from home trend, which compelled employers to use AI-based social media, thereby driving the AI in the social media market growth. People remained at home during the lockdown, and this led to the increased usage of social media applications.Additionally, the pandemic had significantly impacted the advertising industry. Many companies cut back on their ad spends, leading to an increased focus on ROI and a greater reliance on AI-powered advertising tools to help maximize the effectiveness of ad campaigns.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market based on technology, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Purchase Enquiry:Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market analyzed in the research include Baidu, Facebook, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Snap, Inc. (Snapchat), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet), Salesforce, Inc., and Hootsuite, Inc.The report analyzes these key players of global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports:Digital Map market:cognitive computing market:cloud services market:cloud backup & recovery software market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

