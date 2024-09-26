Identity Theft Protection Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The identity theft protection services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.84 billion in 2023 to $13.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to financial fraud incidents, increased digitalization, high-profile data breaches, data privacy concerns, rise in cyber threats.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The identity theft protection services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer awareness and demand, cybercrime trends and patterns, growth of digital transactions, market competition and innovation.

Growth Driver Of The Identity Theft Protection Services Market

An increasing number of fraudulent activities is expected to propel the growth of the identity theft protection services market moving forward. Fraud is defined as any conduct that uses deceit to obtain an advantage, and it becomes a crime when there is a knowing distortion of the truth or concealment of a substantial fact to convince someone to act to his or her harm. Identity theft protection services monitor personally identifiable information in credit applications, public records, websites, and other locations for any unusual behavior that might indicate identity theft.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Identity Theft Protection Services Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include NortonLifeLock Inc., TransUnion LLC, Experian Information Solutions Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, AllClearID Inc., Kroll Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, McAfee LLC, Identity Force Inc., Equifax Inc., Malwarebytes Ltd., Lifelock Inc., Cyberscout LLC, Intersections Communications Inc., Symantec Corporation, RELX PLC, PrivacyGuard Holdings Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Rapid7 Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Tenable Holdings Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Zscaler Inc., ID Watchdog.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the identity theft protection market are developing innovative products such as comprehensive solutions to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Comprehensive solutions refer to integrated and all-encompassing approaches that address multiple aspects or facets of a particular problem, challenge, or need.

How Is The Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Monitoring Services, Credit Monitoring, Identity Monitoring, Identity Recovery And Theft Insurance Services

2) By Type: Credit Card Fraud, Employment And Tax Related Fraud, Phone Or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud

3) By End-Use: Consumers, Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Identity Theft Protection Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Definition

Identity theft protection service refers to any service that assists people in protecting themselves against the illegal acquisition of their personal data, such as their name, birthday, and social security number, and the use of that information to steal money or perpetrate other crimes. Identity theft protection services can alert clients to questionable activity and assist them in minimize the damages.

Identity Theft Protection Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global identity theft protection services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Identity Theft Protection Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on identity theft protection services market size, identity theft protection services market drivers and trends and identity theft protection services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

