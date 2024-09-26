Introducing Roam Echo Island In Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Overview of Echo Island RV Park at sunset

Campsite overlooking the Weber River

Echo Island glamping tent at night

The new Roam America Park offers modern RV sites, glamping tents, deluxe cabins, and wide-ranging outdoor experiences

- Scott McGee, Vice President of Roam America, UT, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently launched outdoor adventure hospitality brand Roam America is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location, Roam Echo Island , in Utah.With a variety of RV sites, glamping, camping, and cabin accommodations, the newly renovated property offers modern travelers an updated and elevated camping experience that includes stylish facilities, pet-friendly and tech-forward features, and an abundance of on-site adventuring activities.Roam Echo Island is located minutes from the northeastern Utah's outdoor recreation hub of Echo Reservoir and Echo State Park. Situated within 40 acres of lush, tree-lined meadows, and nestled against the winding Weber River, the park features two cabins, 9 glamping tents, eight tent sites, and 157 paved RV site options:premium, back-in and pull-through, all full hook up with 30/50 amp. The cabins are one-bedroom, one-bath with a kitchenette, while the glamping tents feature a queen-size bed, a desk and an inviting campfire ring.Dedicated to a better camping experience for campers and RVers, Roam has designed their Echo Island property with fun in mind for the entire family. Top of the list is“Roam Above” the park's all ages aerial treetop ropes experience and zipline course that snakes throughout the property and offers a bird's-eye view of the campground and surrounding countryside. Youngsters are challenged to test their agility skills on the“Adventure Course” and the 1500 square foot“Hawk's Nest Trampoline Net,” positioned 30 feet in the air.Two combination pickleball/basketball courts encourage friendly competition, and the two resort-style swimming pools invite guests to cool off. On-site trout fishing is plentiful either from the park's well-stocked pond or the Weber River. The river also lends itself perfectly to a lazy afternoon of tubing or stand-up paddleboarding.For those looking for a more leisurely experience, guests can follow hiking trails from the property to panoramic views of the valley, unwind in the streamside sauna or one of two hot tubs, and take in an outdoor movie screening in the park's amphitheater.For everyone's comfort and convenience, the resort provides newly renovated and spacious bathhouses and laundry facilities, pet-friendly amenities such as premium RV sites with fenced patios, and fast, reliable WiFi throughout the property.“At Roam America we are making outdoor adventuring accessible for all types of travelers, empowering them to explore and experience the beauty of nature in their own unique way," said Scott McGee, Vice President of Roam America.“Echo Island is a truly special property, and we're excited to share our modern version of outdoor adventure hospitality with guests here. Whether you're looking for a base camp for your daytime adventures or a quiet outdoor escape, Roam Echo Island offers experiences as unique and varied as our guests.”Amenities and features at Roam Echo Island include:●Treetop ropes course with zip-lines●Obstacle course and oversized trampoline●River access for non-motorized water sports●Large fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout●Hiking trails from the property to scenic overlooks●Two pickleball/basketball courts●Two renovated resort-style heated pools, two hot tubs and a kiddie pool●Sauna overlooking the river●Pet-friendly amenities such as premium RV sites with fenced patios●Picnic tables and fire pits●Newly renovated, well-appointed, and meticulously cleaned bathhouses●New modern laundry facilities●Fast and reliable WIFI is available throughout the property●Two outdoor pavilions and amphitheater for outdoor movies●General store and clubhouse for sundries and souvenirs●Variety of fully-paved RV sites: premium, back-in and pull-through; full hook-up with 30/50 amp●Nightly and extended stays are availableGuests can learn more and book their visit at RoamAmerica .About Roam America Echo IslandLocated at 340 S 500 W in Coalville, Utah, Roam Echo Island sits along the Weber River, minutes from the Echo Reservoir and Echo State Park. Its proximity to Park City and Salt Lake City and all that the area has to offer, makes it the perfect base camp for hiking, fishing, cycling, and skiing. Roam Echo Island offers a variety of accommodations to adventure on your terms, offering 157 RV sites with full hookup, eight tent camping sites, two cabins, and nine glamping tents.About Roam AmericaHeadquartered in Salt Lake City, Roam America is a family of campgrounds that offers updated RV and camping experiences for modern travelers. With properties in the heart of some of America's most stunning outdoor destinations, Roam provides outdoor adventure-seekers a clean and naturally beautiful basecamp to make and share memories around a campfire. With a focus on enhanced experiences through stylish facilities, pet friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local programming, Roam aims to upgrade the age-old pastime of camping while celebrating the beauty and simplicity of outdoor adventuring. Roam Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona opened in September 2023 and Roam Echo Island opened in September 2024. An additional Roam America property on the Oregon coast is scheduled to open in 2025. Learn more at RoamAmerica.

Ann Flower

Ann Flower Communications

+1 310-903-0319

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.