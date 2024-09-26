Changes In Russia's Nuclear Doctrine To 'Send Signal' To Western States: Kremlin

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 26 (IANS) Any potential changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine will serve as a warning to Western countries, local reported Thursday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

During a Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir said that the country reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression.

"This is a signal that serves as a warning to these countries about the consequences of engaging in an attack on our country through various means, not necessarily nuclear," Peskov said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Peskov added that Russia's nuclear deterrence policies are currently being adjusted to reflect the increasing tensions along the country's borders.