(MENAFN) An unnamed US intelligence official has alleged that Russia is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election, claiming that Moscow is more skilled at this than any other state, as reported by Reuters. Russia has consistently denied any interference in foreign elections, asserting its respect for voters' choices.



During a media briefing, the official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) highlighted that Russian-generated AI content aims to bolster former President Donald Trump's candidacy while undermining Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. The official noted Russia's superior understanding of the US electoral system compared to other nations.



The briefing referenced a July announcement from the Department of Justice, which reported the disruption of an alleged AI-driven campaign designed to disseminate pro-Kremlin propaganda through approximately 1,000 social media accounts both domestically and internationally.



MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719225