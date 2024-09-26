Beacon Global Strategies Welcomes Former Under Secretary Of The Navy Erik K. Raven As Managing Director To Lead Its Defense Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in global public policy, defense, and national security, is pleased to announce that

the

Honorable Erik K. Raven has joined the firm as Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Raven will lead BGS's Defense and Aerospace Practice, strengthening the firm's ability to guide defense and aerospace clients in navigating complex processes and understand the broader defense and geopolitical landscape to achieve long-term success.

Erik K. Raven

Continue Reading

Andrew Shapiro , Managing Director of Beacon Global Strategies, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Erik to our team. His extensive leadership and deep expertise in the defense sector will be invaluable to our clients. Erik's knowledge and insights will significantly enhance our Defense and Aerospace Practice as we help clients address the evolving global defense landscape."

"I am excited to join BGS and contribute to the firm's esteemed Defense and Aerospace Practice. I look forward to

helping leaders across the defense sector

navigate today's dynamic global defense challenges and achieve their strategic objectives," said

Erik K. Raven, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies.

Mr. Raven brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in the U.S. defense and national security sectors. Most recently, he served as the Under Secretary of the Navy, assuming the role on April 13, 2022. He served as the Department of Navy's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Management Officer where he oversaw defense and naval strategy, intelligence activities, special access programs, space activities, and critical infrastructure. Additionally, he was also responsible for business operations, performance management, and risk management within the Department.

Prior to his role in the Department of the Navy, Mr. Raven served in senior legislative leadership positions

in the U.S. Senate, including as the principal advisor to the Democratic Chairs and Vice-Chairs of the Committee on Appropriations and the Subcommittee on Defense. In these roles, he provided expert counsel on budget matters related to the Department of Defense and the intelligence community. Mr. Raven

also served in a variety of positions in the personal offices of three U.S. Senators, from staff assistant, to national security advisor, to legislative director.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm that provides comprehensive geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services to clients in the private sector, government, and non-governmental organizations. BGS offers tailored solutions to navigate complex global security challenges and operates at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED