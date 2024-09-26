Viasat Sets October 17, 2024 For Defense And Advanced Technologies Investor Virtual Teach-In

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Viasat, (NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will host a Defense and Advanced Technologies: Investor Virtual Teach-In on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time with presentation materials for posted to the

Investor Relations

section of its website. The teach-in, delivered via call and webcast, will include a presentation followed by a Q&A period (estimated duration ~60 minutes depending on the number of questions).

The presentation will focus on Viasat's Defense and Advanced Technologies reporting segment and will cover the breadth of its technology, product and services, its unique business model, the market and competitive dynamics, and expected future growth drivers. Speakers and Q&A panel participants will include:



Susan Miller, President of Viasat Government



Kent Leka, General Manager, Antenna Systems

Mike Maughan, General Manager, Space and Mission Systems

David Schmolke, General Manager, Mission Connections and Cybersecurity Metin Bayram, President and CEO, Trellisware Inc.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID 1006507 .

Participants can listen to live webcast and access materials on Viasat's

Investor Relations website. The call will be archived on the site following the conference call.

About Viasat



Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on

Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .



Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved.

Viasat, the

Viasat

logo and the

Viasat

signal are registered trademarks of

Viasat, Inc.

All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED