Khamenei Affirms Support for Resistance Fighters in Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN) During a meeting with veterans of the Iran-Iraq war, Leader of the Islamic Seyyed Ali addressed the ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon, asserting that Resistance fighters will ultimately triumph over the Zionist regime.



Khamenei emphasized, “The definitive religious ruling is that it is obligatory upon everyone to strive and help to return Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Muslims and its rightful owners.” He praised Lebanon’s Hezbollah for its commitment to Gaza, stating that their fight is “on the path of God.”



Drawing parallels between the current struggle and the eight-year imposed war, Khamenei noted, “In this battle, the infidel and evil enemy is equipped with the best resources. The U.S. is behind them.” He criticized American claims of non-involvement, asserting, “Not only are they aware and involved, they also require the victory of the Zionist regime.”



