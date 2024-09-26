Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Irrigation Controller For Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The irrigation controller for agriculture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to water conservation initiatives, shift towards precision agriculture, government incentives, increasing farm sizes, environmental concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The irrigation controller for agriculture market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of AI and machine learning, climate change adaptation, demand for remote monitoring and control, government support for sustainable agriculture, emphasis on water conservation.

Growth Driver Of The Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market

The rising conservation of water is expected to propel the growth of the irrigation controller for the agriculture market. Water conservation is the protection, management, and development of water resources such as surface and groundwater, in addition to pollution prevention. Irrigation controllers for agricultural application reduce water use by tracking, analyzing, and managing water use using cutting-edge technologies and networking tools.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market Share?

Key players in the market include Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Netafim Limited, Hydropoint Data Systems Inc., Calsense Corp., Galcon Ltd., Weathermatic Smart Irrigation, Rachio Inc., Holman Industries Pty Ltd., NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., T-L Irrigation Co., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Irritrol Systems LLC, Baseline Inc., AquaSpy Inc., Hortau Inc., Rubicon Water Ltd., WaterBit Inc., CropX Inc., Hortech Systems Ltd., PureSense Inc., Trimble Inc., AgSmarts Inc., Reinke Manufacturing Company Inc., EPC Industries Limited, Irrometer Company Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the irrigation controller for agriculture market are focusing on products launch to drive revenues in their market. For instance, in April 2023, SemiosBio Technologies Inc. a Canada-based precision farming technology company, launched nelson TWIG beta for automated irrigation control.

How Is The Global Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers

2) By Irrigation type: Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation

3) By Application: Agriculture, Non-Agriculture

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market Definition

An irrigation controller is a device that uses programmed information to switch on and, more significantly, turn off irrigation. It is a basic tool for applying water in the required quantity and at the appropriate time to sustain agricultural output and achieve high levels of efficiency in water, energy, and chemical usage.

Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global irrigation controller for agriculture market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on irrigation controller for agriculture market size, irrigation controller for agriculture market drivers and trends, irrigation controller for agriculture market major players and irrigation controller for agriculture market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

