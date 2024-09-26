Not A Minister But Himachal CM Will Decide On Regulating Eateries: Rashid Alvi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Senior leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday red-flagged any attempts by the Himachal to follow in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government regarding display of nameplates outside food outlets and said that if the Congress starts emulating the UP CM's model, how would it differentiate itself from the BJP-ruled state.

Alvi, speaking to IANS, however stated that there was no such directive on food outlets in Himachal Pradesh yet and any decision on the matter will be taken only by the Chief and not any minister.

A day ago, Himachal Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh told mediapersons that the state government will roll out nameplate display order for all eateries and restaurants in the state, on the lines of what the Yogi government has done.

The Himachal minister's remarks resulted in sparring and infighting within the state Congress unit and reports suggest that he has been summoned by the party high command also.

He is set to be reprimanded by the top leadership for deviating from the party line and pandering to Hindutva call.

Vikramaditya Singh's controversial statement also saw Netizens eliciting their views, with many taking potshots at the Congress-led Himachal government for stepping into the shoes of the Yogi government.

Rashid Alvi, in further conversation with IANS, lashed out at the 'divisive and discriminatory' food outlet policy of the Yogi Adityanath government and accused it of fuelling a divide among different communities by issuing biased orders.

The leader also spoke about the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance for the forthcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and expressed hope that the two parties would remain united for defeating divisive forces.

Bye-elections for ten seats are slated in Uttar Pradesh, towards the end of the year.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party wants to contest on the maximum number of seats and is reluctant to give away an equal share to ally Congress, thus leading to speculation of differences within the INDIA bloc.