Rising Child Abductions: A Call For Urgent Action

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Recently, while I was reading the newspaper, my eyes fell on the news that cases of child abduction are increasing in Peshawar. A wave of anxiety ran through me because these children are the future of our nation, and if they are not safe, our country will never progress. In the past few days, more than 20 children have been abducted in Peshawar. Every other day, such news comes up, and it is becoming a norm. This is a serious issue that needs immediate attention, but the question is, what can be the solution to this problem?

If we look at it, I will say that the responsibility for children's safety lies first with their parents. Parents should watch over their children's activities, along with giving them both religious and worldly education. For example, if a child goes to school, make sure to know which route they take, and check if that route is deserted or not. Parents should also ensure that, as much as possible, they don't send their children alone to distant places. Parents should inform their children about these incidents so they can also be careful. Talk to children about these events and explain to them that if they ever feel in danger, they should start calling for help. Teach children the phone numbers of their parents and trusted people.

I think, along with this, the role of the police and the government is very important in this matter. The government should take these incidents seriously and take solid steps to protect the children. CCTV cameras should be installed in public places, and security should be increased in schools and other places where children gather. I think if the government makes strict laws to solve this issue and enforces them firmly, the problem can be reduced to a great extent.

From my point of view, police cooperation is also very necessary to solve this serious issue. The police should take immediate action on every suspicious activity. I also feel that, instead of delaying, the police should act immediately in cases of child abduction so that there is no chance to lose the opportunity to catch the criminals. Police patrolling should be increased, especially in areas where more cases of child abduction are reported.

In the end, I will say, "Child abduction is a serious issue." The government should take strict action on abduction cases and give the criminals the harshest punishments, making them an example for others so that no innocent child falls prey to any kidnapper again. If the law is strictly enforced and the criminals in such cases are given severe punishments, crimes can decrease.