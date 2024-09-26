Iran Opens JCPOA Negotiations Based on Mutual Respect

(MENAFN) TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to Rome has affirmed that Iran remains open to negotiations regarding the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), provided discussions are grounded in mutual respect.



In an exclusive interview with Italy’s AGI news agency on Tuesday, Mohammad Reza Sabouri stated that the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections, whether a or Democrat wins, does not influence Iran's position. He emphasized that Iran is primarily concerned with the respect shown by U.S. administrations toward the rights of the Iranian people.

Sabouri referenced the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany, noting that it was the United States that withdrew from the agreement.



The JCPOA, often known as the Iran nuclear deal, was established in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 nations, which include China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to substantial restrictions and monitoring of its nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of Western sanctions.



However, the agreement has faced significant challenges since its inception, particularly after the United States exited the deal in 2018 during President Donald Trump's tenure. This withdrawal led to the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, prompting the country to begin scaling back its compliance with the JCPOA in 2020.



