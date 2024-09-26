Envision 2024 surpasses expectations fostering strategic partnerships

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully concluded the second edition of Envision ICT event held under the patronage of Digital Dubai. With a concerted focus on unleashing the potentials of AI, 5G, cloud computing, data centres, and the evolution of smart cities, Envision 2024 catalysed conversations around the digital economy anticipated in various sectors towards achieving national vision and initiatives.

Under the theme "Gathering Leaders for Progress with AI-Driven Digitalisation," the event embarked on an exploratory journey led by luminaries such as H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, outlining Digital Dubai's mission towards establishing a world-leading AI-driven cityscape. Complementing this vision were in-depth perspectives from du's own leadership, Fahad Al Hassawi and Jasim Al Awadi, who explored into maximizing cloud investments with actionable insights facilitated by Research Analyst Achilles Drettas.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "Envision 2024 embarked on a journey to not just imagine, but to architect a future where technology serves as the backbone of economic prosperity, ethical innovation, and societal advancement. Our discussions have charted a course towards digital sovereignty and AI-driven excellence as well as aligned us closer to the UAE leadership's visionary goals. As we look ahead, let the insights and collaborations sparked here fuel our relentless pursuit of a digitally empowered tomorrow.”

This year, du demonstrated its forward-looking commitment to fostering a cutting-edge ICT sector by facilitating strategic partnerships with major tech giants, including Oracle, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Fortinet, Vast Data, and Equinix. These collaborations were highlighted by thought leadership from visionary leaders, underscoring the event's theme of exploration and maximization of technological advancements for societal progression. Highlighting the partnership between du and Oracle with Oracle Alloy, marking a significant leap in enhancing cloud and AI capabilities embedded within the framework of digital sovereignty and innovation.

Envision 2024 covered the implications and potential of collaborative AI and future 6G networks and provided a pragmatic lens through which businesses could visualize AI as a catalyst for unparalleled productivity and innovation. Sessions and panels were dedicated to unravelling the AI-driven future of data centres, workforce transformation attributed to AI, and the indispensable role of automation in scaling digital business growth. The event represents a tangible step towards aligning with the UAE's strategic visions.

Additionally, panel discussions examined digital transformation in an AI-first world, stressing the crucial balance between innovation, data privacy, and the ethical deployment of AI. Panellists emphasized on the ethical considerations pivotal in navigating the future of AI and digital sovereignty. The event defined benchmarks for technological use across diverse sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, and agriculture and underscored the creation of a roadmap for advancement through technological innovation.





