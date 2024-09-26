(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Indore, September 24, 2024: Celebrated aromatherapy pioneer and skin care expert, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, successfully unveiled her latest book, The Glow Getters Guide to Everyday Skincare while addressing the in Indore. The much-anticipated fifth book by Dr. Kochhar is poised to revolutionize how individuals approach their daily skincare routines by blending traditional Indian practices with modern skincare science.



“In today’s world, where synthetic solutions and instant results dominate the skincare industry, I wanted to return to something authentic and timeless,” shared Dr. Blossom Kochhar while unveiling her book. “This book is my ode to our rich Indian heritage and its natural skincare secrets. Through simple yet effective practices and easily accessible ingredients, I hope to empower everyone to find their unique glow—naturally and holistically.”



With a career spanning over two decades in wellness and aromatherapy, Dr. Kochhar has long been a trusted name in natural beauty solutions. Her latest book distilled years of expertise into a comprehensive yet accessible guide, aimed at empowering readers to achieve glowing, healthy skin through authentic, nature-based techniques.



Dr. Blossom Kochhar also introduced the newest addition to the professional skincare range of her brand Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic viz, Vita Boost Facial Kit and Hydra Pro+ Facial Kit.

Vita Boost Kit is a 4-step facial to restore softness, smoothness, resilience and radiance. The unique ingredients give the skin renewed energy and leaves the skin revitalised and rejuvenated. Hydra Pro+ Kit is a 4-step facial kit is formulated with unique ingredients to provide softness, hydration, smoothness, and radiance to the skin. This minimises wrinkles and protects and soothes the skin from irritation and inflammation.



Dr Blossom Kochhar



An epitome of passion, perseverance, and determination, Dr. Blossom Kochhar is a renowned name in the Indian Beauty & Wellness industry. A woman ahead of her time, she is a visionary with a double doctorate in aromatherapy and is the pioneer of aromatherapy in India.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is the chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and the founder of India's first and largest aromatherapy-based beauty and wellness brand, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic. This brand is an embodiment of her disbelief in holistic beauty that reflects inside out.

Dr. Kochhar’s belief in the healing power of nature and aromatherapy and her vast knowledge of the beauty industry also form the foundation for the 5 books that she has authored.Her latest book The Glow Getter’s Guide to Everyday Skincare is a detailed guide to incorporating daily essential household ingredients into your skincare routine.



With several accolades and awards to her name, Dr. Kochhar is considered an icon in the beauty industry and holds high-ranking positions in many organizations. She is the chairperson of Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council India.



BLOSSOM KOCHHAR AROMA MAGIC



In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, along with her

husband, the late Col V. Kochhar sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma

Magic giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in

India. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic prides itself to be one of the pioneers of



Aromatherapy products in India committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world

taken over by artificiality. Today, the company affairs are spearheaded by Dr. Blossom

Kochhar’s daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar who preserves the roots while driving the

company to new heights. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 200+ signature Aromatherapy skin,

hair, and wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are

100% organic and each and every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly and recyclable

packing.



As Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic takes from nature, it holds itself obliged to give back to

nature too. The company engages itself month upon month in a plethora of tree plantations

and conservation drives in collaboration with Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust. With a pledge of

planting at least one tree a day since 2015 Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic has planted over

6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan an NGO

specialized in childhood cancer, Indian Cancer Society and Festival of Hope. Education and

skilling, that is from where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started and have provided free training and

livelihood to economically backward youth and women, specially-abled youth and widows in

the last 3 decades.





