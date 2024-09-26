Conares to supply sustainable steel to build Victory Heights Primary School in City of Arabia, Dubai

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) DUBAI – September 25, 2024: Conares, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Interstar Education Services and Al Saraya Engineering Consultants for the development of Victory Heights Primary School in the City of Arabia, Dubai. The project highlights Conares' ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its contribution to the region’s infrastructure through high-quality steel solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Conares will supply its specially made 18-meter rebar for the construction to Al Talaqi Building Contractor, who will execute the construction, ensuring the school meets all regulatory standards and delivers a modern, sustainable environment for students. In the construction phase, Conares has supplied 994 metric tonnes of rebar to Al Talaqi Building Contractor.

Al Saraya Engineering Services and Consultants is undertaking the architectural design, in collaboration with R&D Studio, who have designed South View and Victory Heights – Sports City, and planning of the facility with Interstar Education Services overseeing the educational aspects of the school and manage the new campus.

Highlighted the significance of the collaboration, Dinesh Kothari, Chairman of Interstar Education Services, said, “Victory Heights Primary School will address the increasing demand for quality primary education in Dubai’s growing communities. We are excited to partner with Conares, a leader in the steel industry, to build a school that not only provides an outstanding educational experience but also adheres to the highest standards of sustainability.”

Victory Heights Primary School, set in the City of Arabia, will cater to approximately 850 to 900 students, offering the British curriculum. The school will include a wide range of facilities, including sports grounds, swimming pools, and extensive outdoor areas. The project aims to meet the highest standards of accessibility, safety, and eco-friendliness.

Commenting on the partnership, Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, said, “We are proud to be part of this landmark educational project. At Conares, we have always believed in contributing to the community by supporting projects that enhance the lives of future generations. The use of our 18-meter rebar, the longest in the industry, will not only optimize the construction process but also ensure the highest quality and cost-efficiency, reducing material wastage and contributing to environmental conservation.”

Denis Furtado, Project Manager at Al Talaqi, noted, “The use of locally produced steel from Conares has provided both cost-effective and reliable materials for the project while reducing transportation expenses. We are on track to complete the construction by June 2025, ensuring that the school opens its doors to students in a timely manner.”

Sunil Lau, Managing Director of Al Saraya Engineering Consultants, shared his and architects – R&D Studio’s vision for the school’s design. He said, “Our plan for Victory Heights Primary School is centred around creating a modern, inspiring, and safe environment for students. With innovative facilities such as modern classrooms, sports areas, and outdoor spaces, the school will foster both academic learning and physical development, ensuring that the students thrive in every aspect.”

The partnership between Conares, Interstar Education Services, and Al Saraya Engineering Consultants marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s educational infrastructure development, further reinforcing Conares’ position as a key player in the UAE’s commitment to sustainable construction and innovation.





