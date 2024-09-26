Pathan Brothers Settle the Debate: Ghari vs Magraj - Surat’s Sweet Showdown

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Surat, 25th September 2024 – As Konark Suryas Odisha gears up for their highly anticipated Legends League Cricket matches in Surat, the players are equally excited to indulge in the city’s famed culinary delights. Known as the food capital of Gujarat, Surat promises a gastronomic journey with iconic dishes that the team can’t wait to experience.

From the savory Locho and Surti Sev Khamani to the crispy Ponkh Vada and sweet indulgences like Ghari Mithai and Magraj, the players are eager to explore Surat’s vibrant food scene.

Team captain Irfan Pathan expressed his excitement, "Surat is renowned for its hospitality and incredible food. I’m especially looking forward to trying authentic Locho. Exploring local flavors adds to the joy of traveling for cricket. I’m a big fan of Magraj in the sweets department."

Adding to the anticipation, Yusuf Pathan said, "As a cricketer, we travel a lot, but Surat’s food has a special reputation. I’ve have tried Ghari Mithai and Ponkh Vada before, and I can't wait to experience the real taste of Surat again, I love both these dishes!"

Enakshi Priyam, COO of the team, also expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming trip to Surat, "Surat has an unmatched reputation for its warmth and culinary diversity. As the team embarks on this exciting cricket journey, we are really excited to experience the rich flavors of this beautiful city. The support we receive from every place we visit is incredible, and Surat will be no different. We look forward to a fantastic series of matches and an unforgettable culinary experience."

As proud owners of Konark Suryas Odisha, Sanpriya Group is deeply committed to uplifting Odisha’s sports culture and making a mark on both national and international platforms. With a strong focus on infrastructure, sports development, and community welfare, Sanpriya Group's mission aligns perfectly with the spirit of Legends League Cricket. The group takes pride in supporting a team that not only excels on the field but also embraces the cultural richness of each city it visits.





