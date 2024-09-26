Equitas Small Finance Bank’s ‘Beyond Banking’ campaign empowering society economically and socially

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 25, 2024: Equitas Small Finance Bank, one of India’s largest SFBs, showcases its commitment to society through the ‘Beyond Banking’ campaign to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The bank has consistently engaged with communities by understanding the difficulties of low-income families and uplifting their lives through diverse social initiatives.

The video showcases Equitas Small Finance Bank’s dedication to driving economic progress through various impactful initiatives and how customers’ choice of banking with Equitas contributes to the impact across the country. The bank has organized numerous eye camps, providing essential eye care services, including free surgeries and spectacles, and hereby benefitted thousands of economically challenged people. Additionally, Equitas has connected unemployed youth with job opportunities through job fairs, thereby providing livelihoods, and furthering economic empowerment and stability.

The Equitas Gurukul Schools also played a crucial role by helping children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring they receive quality education and personal development. Furthermore, Equitas has been providing tailored skill development programs for women and youth, equipping them with vital skills to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial prospects. These initiatives reflect Equitas' commitment to serving society and fostering positive change over 8 years of banking.

Vignesh Murali, Senior Vice President & Head – Marketing, Equitas SFB, expressed “We have always believed that our customers are a huge part of our system of beneficiaries. We have demonstrated that by using the split screen storytelling approach to film and visually showcase how a customer who is banking with us are an extended part and not just someone who uses our services. Through this video, we aim to create an awareness among stakeholders to make them feel proud to be associated with us. We also want them to feel a sense of belonging and feel connected with our larger mission of building a self-empowering society.” Equitas believes that banking goes beyond traditional services and can be a catalyst for bringing a positive change in the society. Explaining the brand’s impactful purpose, he shared, “Marking the milestone of 17 years of Beyond Banking since the inception of Equitas, we take pride in reinforcing our mission towards social well-being for all sections of the society through this video.”





