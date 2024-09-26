(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) September 25, 2024; Bengaluru: Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, a distinguished academician with over 25 years of experience with premier education institutions, has recently assumed the position of Vice-Chancellor at the Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar. Possessing a wealth of knowledge from his leadership roles at IIM Kozhikode, IIM Kashipur, and IIM Amritsar, Prof. Balooni brings unmatched experience & expertise in academic administration, research, and building institutional brands.

Birla Global University is led by Smt. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson of the Birla Academy of Art & Culture, is highly recognized for her significant contributions to higher education in India. The university is governed by a Board of Governors, with the Honorable Governor of Odisha serving as its Chancellor. The University aims to redefine quality education with state-of-the-art infrastructure, top-notch faculty, and a commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals.

Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni is renowned for his transdisciplinary research on environmental sustainability, development policy, and social entrepreneurship. Prof. Balooni was one of the founding faculty members to join IIM Kozhikode at its inception during the academic year 1997–1998, where he played a significant role in the institution building. He was appointed Director (In-charge) of IIM Kozhikode from 2014-2018, where he played a crucial role in leading entrepreneurship and research activities. His assistance went even further since he was a key figure in nurturing IIM Amritsar as its first mentor director. Following a fruitful tenure from 2019 to 2024, Prof. Balooni served IIM Kashipur as a Director, where he spearheaded numerous initiatives ranging from fostering innovation to promoting entrepreneurship, supporting research, and handling government directives that boasted the institution’s reputation.

Prof Balooni is also a LEAD (Leadership for Environment & Development) Fellow. He has been a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions, including the National University of Singapore, the University of Copenhagen, Uppsala University, and Wageningen University & Research. All this global exposure and academic expertise position contributed to him to now lead Birla Global University into a new era of academic success.





