On World Tourism Day, UAE Emerges as a Global Leader in Diversity and Coexistence

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: As a leading source of news in the GCC, the ‘Gulf Tourism News’ website takes part in this year’s World Tourism Day, celebrated under the theme ‘Tourism and Peace’ to highlight the pivotal role of tourism in advancing peace and strengthening connections between different cultures and nations.



On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Al Majaida, The Executive Director of Gulf Tourism News, emphasized that tourism is not only an economic driver for the UAE but also a powerful instrument for promoting peace in a world that increasingly demands mutual understanding and cooperation.



He explained that the UAE has always been dedicated to promoting peace and tolerance, and its flourishing tourism sector is a clear testament to this commitment.



“UAE's global reputation as a beacon of diversity and coexistence has played a key role in its success in leveraging tourism as a powerful tool to foster understanding, dialogue, and harmony among different cultures and nationalities,” he added.



He continued, “Tourism in the UAE extends beyond highlighting great attractions and luxury experiences; it serves a key role in uniting people from around the globe. Visitors to the UAE are able to witness the nation's core values of tolerance, respect, and inclusivity firsthand. Through cultural festivals, heritage tours, historical and modern landmarks, and the warm hospitality of the Emirati people, tourists gain a deeper understanding of the UAE's unique ability to blend diverse cultures and traditions in harmony.”



Dr. Al Majaida stated, “Abu Dhabi's ranking as one of the safest cities in the world underscores its steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and security of both its residents and visitors. Its advanced infrastructure, efficient emergency response systems, and strong emphasis on public health and safety have been pivotal in making Abu Dhabi a preferred destination, where tourists can comfortably explore its rich cultural heritage, captivating attractions, and luxury offerings.”



Dr. Jamal Al Majaida highlighted that Dubai, renowned for its iconic skyline and luxury shopping, continues to stand out as one of the world’s most desirable tourist destinations. He emphasized that the city's relentless pursuit of innovation, along with its wide array of attractions—ranging from world-class theme parks and cultural festivals to stunning beaches and desert experiences— ensures Dubai’s enduring appeal as a must-see destination for visitors worldwide.



Dr. Al Majaida concluded his statement by saying, “We are excited that the ‘Gulf Tourism News’ website is playing a significant role in promoting tourism in the UAE and the wider Gulf region. It supports the UAE’s efforts to attract more visitors and strengthen its reputation as a top-tier tourist destination. As a key source of tourism news and updates, the website has been instrumental in showcasing the UAE’s achievements to a global audience. Through its in-depth coverage, we make sure that the website highlights the variety of attractions, events, and initiatives that make the UAE a leading travel destination.”



