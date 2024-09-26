Harrington Discovery Institute At University Hospitals And Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine Open Call For 2025 Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grant award provides MD/PhD candidates with funding and expertise to translate promising scientific discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of have issued a call for proposals for the 2025 Harrington-MSTP (Medical Scientist Training Program) Scholar Award to help the next generation of physician-scientists advance their discoveries towards clinical application.

Since its founding in 2012, Harrington Discovery Institute has supported 188 drugs-in-the-making in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Through its flagship Scholar-Innovator Award, the Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine, and the MSTP Scholar Award, Harrington recognizes and supports inventive physician-scientists seeking to elevate the standard of care in medicine.

The Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine combines resources and capabilities to advance into new medicines the most promising independent discoveries of CWRU MD/PhD candidates. Awardees receive up to $100,000 in milestone-driven grant funding over two years and personalized support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center, including a project manager and drug development advisors. Up to $750,000/program is available upon reaching commercially viable milestones.

Applications are encouraged from students in the CWRU MSTP program who would begin the funded award no later than the beginning of their fourth year of graduate training. For projects that would be initiated later than this time, special permission is required from the Director of the CWRU MSTP program.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a brief Letter of Intent by November 5, 2024 . Up to two award recipients will be selected and announced in spring 2025. For more information and to apply, visit: HarringtonDiscovery/MSTP .

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED