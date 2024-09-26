Venezuela's FM advocates for inclusive overhaul of international financial architecture

(MENAFN) In a recent address at the UN Summit of the Future, Venezuelan Foreign Yvan Gil advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of the international financial architecture. He criticized the existing system as one designed to "perpetuate a model of domination and dependence," emphasizing that it hampers global development efforts. Gil's remarks highlight Venezuela's ongoing struggles against unilateral coercive measures, commonly referred to as sanctions, which he believes significantly obstruct progress and equitable growth.



During his speech, Gil underscored the urgency of ensuring a balanced implementation of the United Nations' three pillars: peace and security, human rights, and development. He called for a global order that is peaceful, prosperous, just, and equitable, arguing that all nations, particularly those like Venezuela facing economic and social challenges, should have the right to development recognized as a fundamental driving force in international relations.



Gil's emphasis on the right to development reflects a broader demand for systemic change within international institutions. He argued that achieving peace is not sufficient; citizens also deserve improved living conditions and opportunities for advancement. By advocating for these changes, Venezuela seeks to align itself with other nations pushing for a fairer global economic framework that prioritizes mutual growth and cooperation over dominance and dependence.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108719108